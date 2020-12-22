Unease over new UK strain

A more infectious strain of Covid-19 emerging out of the United Kingdom yesterday sent local health and Government officials into caucus for hours.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh earlier called on the local population “not to panic”. He pleaded for the population to reinforce adherence to the public health protocols aimed at reducing spread of the virus over Christmas and into New Year’s.
Deyalsingh said Covid-19’s mutation into a virulent strain that appears to be up to 70 times more transmissible was expected behaviour for a virus. He reiterated the common cold and influenza viruses mutate every year, and assured that vaccines take these changes into consideration.
Speaking on radio station i95FM yesterday, Deyalsingh said it was not clear whether the Covid-19 mutation was already present in Trinidad and Tobago, but The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has been engaged for a genome sequencing exercise of local samples, led by Professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology Dr Christine Carrington.
There isn’t need for panic but the development is cause for concern, Deyalsingh said.
All efforts will be made to keep the new strain getting a “foothold” in T&T, he said, adding that the country is currently “in a good position” but this could be lost if people insist on partying and congregating during this festive season.
“We are hoping that the new variant will reinforce the fact that Christmas and New Year’s have to be different,” Deyalsingh said. “Keep to yourself this Christmas.”
The Express understands Government officials and the medical team steering T&T’s Covid-19 response held meetings for the better part of yesterday, much of which was aimed at addressing the UK Covid development.
Deyalsingh said he was also going to be “very nervous” come January 1, 2021, as that period will determine if the country will see an increase in positive Covid-19 cases as a result of the Christmas season.
Noting that local numbers “have been coming down”, Deyalsingh said the Government’s measures in March to keep the virus out as much as possible are now showing themselves to have been “correct”.
Among those measures was the shutting of the country’s borders on March 21, he said.
Jamaica has banned flights from the UK, as have 40 countries worldwide, and Deyalsingh noted that chartered flights coming into T&T are not coming directly into the country and the entry of people has been controlled.
“The beauty of having closed borders meant we were more protected than those countries that had flights,” Deyalsingh said.
The Government on Monday announced new protocols for repatriated nationals who originated from the UK, which deviates from the current quarantine period for people entering the country from other high-risk countries.
Neither Deyalsingh nor Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram responded immediately to Express enquiries yesterday.
Meanwhile, local neonatologist Dr Petronella Manning has suggested that the Government reboot its Covid-19 public awareness campaign to get more of the population on board with protocol.
Manning said adherence to mask-wearing and physical distancing was not still widespread and cohesive enough, and she suggested a mascot or figure that would resonate with the public.
The doctor recalled T&T’s anti-littering mascot of the 1980s, “Charlie”, and noted that citizens who were exposed to that character still remember the campaign.
She said the message was put across in ways that people could understand, and called on local authorities to do the same with Covid-19.
Manning suggested similar action now, and that the Government increase its efforts to help the population understand the reason for wearing a mask and the proper way to do so. “I am still seeing people with their masks under their noses...,” Manning said, adding that many were still viewing public health measures as “punitive” and not for their own protection.
“Very clearly, something different has to be done.”
The new Covid-19 strain has sent the UK into almost total lockdown, with a fourth tier of restrictions for London and much of South England.
The St Lucia government yesterday said it was reviewing the threat, but was not yet ready to announce a ban on flights out of that country.
A statement from the Ministry of Health in St Lucia said preliminary guidance has been received from the Pan American Health Organisation, the World Health Organisation and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control “against the application of any travel or trade restriction for the UK based on the information currently available on the event”.
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) confirmed that health and safety protocols have been implemented at the Piarco and ANR Robinson international airports.
In a statement yesterday, the AATT said measures included automated thermal scanners monitored by Port health officers and “suitably positioned” to capture the temperature reading of any traveller.
Hand sanitisation stations, social distancing markers and stringent cleaning and disinfection protocols have also been put in place.
The Piarco and ANR Robinson airports also recently received airport health accreditation from Airport Council International (ACI), the AATT stated.