UNEASY BLACKOUT

An unexplained national power outage yesterday left tens of thousands of people without electricity up to last night and crippled businesses.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), a fault occurred on two major circuits in the Rousillac area yesterday.
Speaking to the Express via telephone yesterday, T&TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook said an outage like this had not occurred in the country for many years.
The last time the country experienced a major power outage was in 2013.
Ramsook said: “This is worse than 2013. This time, everyone is affected. This is the first time that everyone has been fully affected like this.... What happened at 12.52 p.m. today (yesterday), a fault developed on our system on two of our major circuits—the Union/Gandhi 220 KV line in the Rousillac area.
“As a result of the fault developing, our computerised system was able to detect the faulted location, which it is designed to do, and we dispatched our personnel on site to determine what the cause was. Because it was the major line, that is the Gandhi Union 220 KB line, the major generation from TGU (Trinidad Generation Unlimited), with the line tripping, those machines out of TGU went into shutdown mode.
“The reason for the disruption is still unknown. At this stage, while the system was fully cleared at about 1.30 p.m., the issue now is to get all the generation capacity back on to the grid and we’re making every effort.
“That is posing a number of challenges that we are now discovering with the ability to get the generation back on to the grid. Tobago was interconnected to the Cove Power Station so it was not affected. It went into island mode,” he added.
When asked what time power would be restored, Ramsook said: “If I had to guesstimate, I would say within the next three to five hours if there are no more issues occurring with the lines.”
That was at 8 p.m.
Up to late last night, few parts of the island had electricity.
As a result of the outage, telecommunication services were affected, the water supply was impacted, traffic lights were disrupted, schools and businesses had to be closed early and the majority of the country was left pitch black after sunset.
After much traffic and business in the streets of the capital yesterday, a wave of darkness covered the city, creating an eerie atmosphere.
When the Express visited parts of Port of Spain around 7.45 p.m. yesterday, there was little to be seen as the streets were completely dark, except for the few places that emitted lights due to generation power such as City Gate and the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel.
The question on everyone’s lips was: “When current coming back?”
T&TEC, public
utilities updates
Giving an update at 2.45 p.m. yesterday, T&TEC said, “At approximately 12.50 p.m., there was a major disturbance on the electricity system which disrupted supply to our customers in Trinidad. The cause of the problem is unknown at this time, but our engineers as well as our independent power producers are working assiduously to restore the supply in the shortest possible time.
“What is happening right now is that the independent power producers are restarting all their generators. This is a process that takes some time and it is going to lead to a gradual restoration of supply to all customers. The process to restart and to get the customers back on supply incrementally will take approximately two to three hours.”
However, hours later, there was still no electricity.
In an update at 6.30 p.m., T&TEC said, “We can report that limited restoration started at approximately 5 p.m. Some customers in Penal, Gandhi Village and environs in Central Trinidad were brought back on supply.
“The process of restarting the generators requires time and is very gradual. Unfortunately, in this instance, the process is taking longer than anticipated, and it will be a few more hours before all customers are back on supply. We acknowledge the distress this is causing and we are working closely with the independent power producers to complete the process.”
Similarly, in a follow-up release, the Ministry of Public Utilities said, “T&TEC is currently experiencing an interruption to the supply of power on the national grid. The island of Tobago, however, remains unaffected. The cause of this unfortunate incident is unknown at this time.
“The Minister and Ministry of Public Utilities assure the public that T&TEC and the nation’s independent power producers are working assiduously to resolve the issue and restore power to affected areas.
“The independent power producers (IPPS) are currently restarting the power generators to facilitate a gradual restoration of supply. This process will be on a phased basis and is expected to be completed within three hours. The nation will be updated when more information becomes available.
“T&TEC is mindful of its mandate and obligations to the population. Their commitment to provide a safe and reliable electricity supply remains paramount. The Minister of Public Utilities expresses his gratitude for the patience of all affected citizens.”
And a release from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advised “customers that most of its water treatment facilities and booster stations throughout Trinidad have been impacted by today’s power outage. These include: 40 water treatment plants, 107 booster stations, 210 groundwater sources, as well as desalination and wastewater facilities, located across North and South Trinidad are out of operation.
“Some facilities are operating on limited power capacity through generator supply. These include Hollis, Tompire, Talparo and Trinity (full production). Acono, Siparia and Carapal (partial production). The authority assures customers that it will restart those facilities at the earliest upon the restoration of power. It may take 24 to 62 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas.”
Most schools in the Port of Spain area and elsewhere were also dismissed an hour earlier at 1.30 p.m. yesterday.