Uneasy calm in Greenvale

The Greenvale community is still traumatised after the devastating 2018 flooding, so much so that the rainy season each year triggers memories for some and panic attacks for others.
However, measures put in place since the disastrous flood of 2018 seem to be effective as the area has not flooded since then.
This is according to Greenvale residents who spoke with the Sunday Express during a visit to the community last week.
The community however now has a routine every time it rains.
“We have people to run out and watch the level of the river. Every minute they running out to watch the river,” said resident Adrian Jackson.
“Everybody is frantic, just kind of uneasy.”
During the inclement weather earlier this month that saw widespread flooding across the country, Jackson said the Greenvale community was most on edge.
“Majority of people were up whole night, whole night checking on the river. The water was right up on the bridge. A day or two more of rain and we would have flooded again,” he said.
Jackson said he was grateful the community escaped any major flooding this time around, noting that many people have still not fully recovered from the 2018 disaster.
“Right now I am trying to organise some money to buy floodgates just in case,” he said.
Rondell Hercules, another resident, told the Sunday Express the 2018 disaster has made the community more vigilant.
“We have a WhatsApp chat to share information,” he said, noting that weather reports, riverine alerts and other information are promptly shared in the group.
“We have to constantly be on guard, always watching to see if the river banks burst. Some nights I don’t sleep when we are getting that kind of weather. I can’t sleep comfortable,” he said.
Hercules said he had expected the same level of flooding when he saw other areas being flooded as the country experienced heavy rainfall due to the passage of a tropical wave earlier this month.
“I believed we were going to get it just so,” he said.
Hercules acknowledged that flood mitigation measures had been implemented in the community after the 2018 disaster which he believes have helped.
But he said the land where Greenvale is situated is one that has a history of flooding, “so that water has to be going somewhere ...I believe the water is going somewhere else.”
First in a lifetime
Another resident who gave his name as Wallace shared a similar sentiment.
“We did not get flood this time. But now we seeing flooding in places that never flood before. I see people in different areas saying is the first time they see flood so in their communities. All on the Bus Route is flood. I never see flood so in those places in my lifetime.
“So it’s like all the water that not coming here again just ending up somewhere else, it just diverted somewhere else. So you can’t even feel happy it not coming here when you think of other people having to go through what we went through in 2018.”
Also speaking with the Sunday Express, an elderly Boyton Avenue resident Mary Ragoobarsingh said she, too, remains traumatised after losing everything in the 2018 incident.
“It is terrible. I does be so frightened that I can’t sleep,” she said.
Though she said she was not at home at the time of the 2018 disaster, she recalled returning home to find her home waterlogged and muddy with all her belongings destroyed.
She said she lost valuable photos that served as memories of weddings and important events throughout her lifetime which was the greatest loss.
“Every year around the rainy season, I panic,” she stated.
“I will never feel comfortable here again. I am always on guard. It hurt to see what the other communities are going through because I know just what they are feeling. I still have not recovered from everything I lost but I am a praying person. I pray and ask God for protection,” she said.
Successful flood measures
The tale was the same from every resident who spoke with the Sunday Express with some expressing their desire to move out of the community to have peace of mind.
But Tricia Augustus, secretary of the Greenvale Community Council, said she feels at ease and confident that the flood mitigation measures have worked.
In the aftermath of the 2018 incident, a number of flood relieving measures were implemented in the Greenvale community. These included the raising of the containment berm to fully surround the community; raising of the berm and culvert, crossing the eastern access road; raising the roadways surrounding the community and constructing a road to connect La Horquetta South and Greenvale Park to be used as an alternative exit route for residents. Watercourses were cleaned and pumps were placed to treat with any rising water levels. The Ministry of Works and Transport’s Drainage Division also conducted works on the watercourses which surround the community.
“Whatever infrastructure, whatever they did, it helped,” Augustus said.
“Because not even our drains were filled with water this time. I can only speak for me. I feel more at ease, especially seeing all the flooding taking place around the country.
“But there are people who were traumatised and are still traumatised. Our group chat does be blazing from the time rain start to fall,” Augustus added.