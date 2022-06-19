Unemployment and the brain drain

Twenty-five-year-old Lisa (not her real name), a university graduate with first-class honours, packed her bags and left Trinidad and Tobago to pursue a career in Japan after years of unemployment, stagnancy and what she called “an alarming lack of opportunities”.
Lisa had wanted to be a force of change in her country.
She was the first in her family to pursue tertiary education.
Seeking the chance to make a difference in the world, she worked hard, applied herself at The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) in 2015, and completed her degree, graduating with first-class honours in 2018.
But Lisa’s dream would come to an end when the then-21-year-old was thrust into a year-long period of unemployment, anxiously seeking any form of income, depressed, and relying on family members to stay afloat. She had applied for job after job, only to be turned down again and again.
“I started sleeping through most of the day because I felt exhausted just thinking about it. I quickly went through this bout of regret where I felt like I wasted my time doing a degree, thinking that if I could go back in time, I’d research more, I’d do something else, I’d be somewhere else if I did,” she told the Sunday Express last week.
“It honestly felt in my head that the more time, passed the less desirable of a candidate I would be for any job. Thinking back on it now, it’s amazing how much your self-worth takes a hit from an extended period of nothingness after 17 years of education. I think that’s a big part of the problem. It’s always, ‘Go to school so you can get a good job’, and then when you do, you can’t even get a job at all,” she lamented.
Easy choice to migrate
It was only after one stagnant year, Lisa would be contracted by the On-the-Job Training programme as a clerk. She accepted the job, with hopes to have a sense of security in an uncertain world.
But her contract would expire in 2021, as Covid-19 cases surged, and job opportunities dwindled without relevant work experience. And fearing she had no options left, the young woman started applying for jobs outside of Trinidad and Tobago.
“For a long time, it was never my intention to leave Trinidad. I was sure I wanted to stay and build my life at home, but that changed drastically due to the unemployment situation. I was fortunate to earn an opportunity to work abroad. You can’t expect to continuously push for a highly educated population, and then have little to no opportunity for them to explore and practise that education. It was either indefinite unemployment or migrating. The choice wasn’t hard to make,” she said.
It is a reality faced by hundreds of young, qualified and skilled persons in Trinidad and Tobago—many struggling to make a living, or battling anxiety and depression in their search for jobs over the past few years.
For some, the prospect of earning a decent living or holding a secure position within their qualified fields has become a “nearly impossible” achievement in 2022. Many told the Sunday Express throughout the course of the last week that they felt hopeless, regretted their educational choices and were unsure of whether or not they could make meaningful financial progress locally.
Bare necessities
For one 25-year-old man from Princes Town (who reached out after reading a report in the Sunday Express last week on the mental health struggles faced by young persons in the country), four years of commuting from his southern home to The UWI’s St Augustine campus would prove futile.
After years of struggling financially and mentally, he had graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science at the start of the global pandemic in 2020, remaining unemployed for months.
Two years later, he said he settled for a salary of $4,000 per month. Each month he struggles to provide for himself and repay his student loan. He estimated a total of $500 in disposable income each month, which he uses in emergency circumstances only.
“I was home for a year and was unable to find a job within or out of my field of study. I was able to find an underpaid job. I am holding on to my job despite its challenges. I live South and I work up North, and the salary supplies the bare necessities,” he said.
“I too suffer from anxiety and depression. I worked so hard to complete my degree at The UWI where I came from a single-parent household, having to commute every day from South to UWI to complete my degree, and having to live in a situation where suicide became an option each day,” he said.
It’s who you know
Another young woman who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry and a Master’s in public health told the Sunday Express it would take months and an “inside contact” to find a six-month contract at a local business outside of her field.
Having left New York to return home after her graduate degree, the woman said she felt as though she had made a mistake due to the bleak outlook within the country.
“I settled for employment outside of my field. I have a Bachelor’s in biology and chemistry and a Master’s in public health. My post-graduate studies were in NYC. The only reason I was successful in getting employment was having a contact at the organisation I am at. The initial compensation was less than what I got as a graduate assistant.
“I have been at this job for five years, and only last year my contract was extended from six months to one year. I constantly apply for jobs in my area of expertise and, to date, I have yet to receive feedback from any of those applications. At times I question the decision to return home. I assumed it would be easier, but when I see colleagues who stayed and are gainfully employed, I feel a tinge of regret,” she said last week.
The Express attempted to gauge the number of available jobs in the country through the vacancy offerings in the daily classifieds between 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2022.
On June 14, 2019, there were a total of 234 jobs that included accounts clerks, warehouse workers, security officers, teachers, engineers, housekeepers, cooks, computer technicians, dental assistants, cashiers, bartenders, drivers and salespersons.
On June 15, 2019, there were a total of 233 jobs within the same range. On that same date in 2022, there were 83 fewer jobs. On June 15, 2022, there were 99 fewer available jobs than on June 15, 2019.