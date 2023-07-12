AMID widespread praise for its potential to usher in a new era of transparency, the rollout of the country’s highly anticipated procurement legislation has encountered unexpected obstacles, according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
In defence of the Government’s move to grant an Order of exemption, allowing Trinidad and Tobago to host the Caricom 50th anniversary celebrations last week, Imbert yesterday emphasised the role this decision played in safeguarding the nation from potential international embarrassment.
Imbert said had the Government not acted “in the public interest”, the country could have offended several of its global partners.
He is now calling for at least two amendments to the procurement legislation, including allowing the Government to act in unforeseen situations subject to future ratification in Parliament, and introducing a minimum threshold so that less costly matters are not caught up in an unnecessary bureaucratic process.
“This procurement legislation theoretically was a good thing but now that it is rolling out it is proving to be very, very difficult to get things going smoothly,” Imbert said during a virtual press conference held by the Finance Ministry.
He said the decision to sign the Order of exemption was not done in isolation but as a result of cabinet deliberation and advice from the Attorney General.
Imbert outlined the bugbears faced with the legislation.
“The Procurement legislation which was demanded for a period of many, many years has some constraints in it, which I don’t think are fully understood,” he said.
He said both open competitive bidding and limited selection tendering have been impacted by the legislation.
“The current procurement law requires that whether you are doing open competitive bidding or whether you are doing selective tendering you must allow a period of 20 working days for bidders to submit their bids. That is a month,” Imbert said.
Imbert said after those 20 working days, the bid then has to be evaluated by an evaluation committee before going before an advisory committee.
“You then have to allow something called a standstill period which is in law as well,” he said.
“So that with the best will in the world and the most efficient procurement system and the most qualified and competent and committed people within a ministry or a department or a statutory authority it is going to take you virtually two months to award a contract from the time you start. That’s the law, that’s the law as it stands,” Imbert said.
Because of these bugbears, Imbert said in May the Judiciary requested assistance to ensure accommodation, transportation and meals for a jury that was to be sequestered could be procured.
Imbert said an exemption was granted because “the last thing we would want was to abort a trial”.
An exemption order was also signed for the Caricom golden jubilee celebrations as several leaders including United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame and the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres only confirmed attendance weeks before the event and therefore a two-month time-frame to undergo a procurement process was not feasible.
“The Government had to make a decision, if you comply with the requirements of the Act without an exemption then you would not be able to host the 50th anniversary, you would not be able to host the US Secretary of State, the UN Secretary-General, the president of Rwanda and so on because by the time you go through the two-month process the event is over,” he said.
“We certainly would not want to damage our international reputation we certainly would not want to damage our relationship with our greatest ally the United States or with the president of Rwanda or the United Nations,” Imbert said.
He said the orders were not signed “whimsically or unilaterally.”
“This is a Government and as a member of a responsible Government we did not think as a Government that that jury trial should have been aborted, we did not think as a Government that we should collapse and cancel the 50th anniversary of Caricom nor should we cancel the visit of the UN secretary-general and the US Secretary of State and the president of Rwanda and it is based on the advice received from the Attorney General that I signed the orders,” he said.
Imbert said he did not envisage that the matter should have been brought to Parliament, as suggested by Opposition member Saddam Hosein.
“I don’t think that was the intention of the legislature that every time you are presented with a difficult situation that you would convene Parliament because these things can come up at any time,” he said.
Imbert said previously the accounting officers of various Government ministries were granted a $1 million threshold to make decisions to “procure toilet paper, bottle water, photocopying paper, or repairs to essential computer equipment” to avoid clogs in the process.
Imbert said amendments to the legislation should be brought before Parliament before the end of the year.
“One does not rush to make amendments to something as controversial as this procurement legislation. One has to get proper advice on what the amendments should be because it would be a knee-jerk reaction to have an emergency session of Parliament to simply deal with procurement for a foreign affairs event. What is needed instead is a properly thought out, properly advised, well drafted amendment that will allow the Government to take action to deal with unforeseen events that require immediate action and then come back to the Parliament for ratification. That is the advice I am getting, but that advice has to be properly fleshed out and then it has to be factored in to draft legislation, the legislation has to be examined, reviewed and therefore it is the plan to come back in the second half of this year to make various amendments to the Act,” Imbert said.