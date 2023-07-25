Unhappy with HDC

DESPITE assurances from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) that repairs to the roof of their apartment building would have been completed by July 21, residents are disappointed it is still a work in progress.
Tenants of Building One in Trou Macaque, Laventille, were told by HDC that further repairs to their apartments had to be done.
On June 26, the roof of the apartment building was ripped off and their homes flooded due to heavy rains and strong winds.
Tenants were left traumatised because their belongings were either damaged or waterlogged by the rains.
Despite the HDC’s attempt to render assistance by proving shelter to them they did not feel safe at the locations offered—the Morvant Community Centre and Charford Courts in Port of Spain.
Up to yesterday, the four families consisting of 15 tenants were still unable to return to the place they call home.
One tenant, Davyann Young, told the Express via telephone yesterday that last Friday, July 21, the deadline that HDC had given to complete the roof, she visited her apartment and saw that the roof had been covered with galvanise sheeting.
She said she went to HDC with other tenants to get a status update on when they would be able to return to their apartments, but were told that further works were yet to be done to replace doors, windows, tiles and wiring that were also damaged.
They were not given any date on when these works would be completed, she added.
She said she still paid her rent which was $100 even though she was unable to return to her apartment.
She expressed that she was feeling “real frustrated” with the situation because she is currently staying at the home of a friend with her three-year-old son and simply wanted to return home.
Young said she lost most of her property which included a television, a refrigerator, a microwave and groceries but up to yesterday received no compensation for her losses.
Work update
Three of the four apartment units of HDC Building One in Trou Macaque, Laventille, have been covered, the HDC said yesterday.
The Express was told via telephone by HDC’s acting communications manager Safiya Alfonso that the roof works were delayed due to the inclement weather but should be completed by Thursday of this week.
She said the HDC was in the process of serving tenants with notices of the new completion date for the roof.
The HDC has embarked on an exercise to repair plumbing, electrical, tiling work, cupboard installation and window and door replacements, she said.
She said those works were supposed to begin yesterday but the rainy weather caused the delay.
She explained that the HDC was currently in talks with the head of the Estate Management Company and that once a date is given for completion of the works, tenants would be served with a notice informing them as such.
She said tentatively those works should take approximately two weeks to complete once the weather permits.