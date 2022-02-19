Unhealthy citizens, drug shortages, staff burnout

Staff and drug shortages as well as an unhealthy population are some of the challenges the public healthcare system encountered in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This according to the Report of the Committee appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago.
The report, which was laid in the Parliament yesterday, stated this country’s public health management is in keeping with international best practice especially as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The committee was headed by Prof Terence Seemungal, Dean, at UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences; Professor Emerita Phyllis Pitt-Miller; Dr Anton Cumberbatch; Dr Vidya Dean and Prof Donald Simeon.
One-month study
The team, who spent three weeks fulfilling its mandate, submitted its report dated February 14, 2022 to the Government on February 15—exactly one month after the Prime Minister announced the Committee’s appointment.
One of the aspects of the report was the cause as to why so many people were dying of Covid-19 in T&T and whether it had anything to do with inefficient care at the public hospitals.
The report found the main driver of deaths was co-morbidities suffered by patients, especially the elderly, such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
The report also noted in addition to medical staff shortages and burn out, there was a shortage of basic items at the hospitals and also the drug that is used when persons are at a critical stage.
A key aspect of the report is the recommendation that the anti-inflammatory drug Tocilizumab —which is given at an advanced stage of Covid-19—should be purchased more as it was “conspicuous by its shortage”.
It stated that Executive Management tried to solve this problem by sharing their supplies among the Regional Health Authorities as it noted of shortages of other drugs including midazolam, methylprednisolone and propofol.
“Though it (Tocilizuma) is an expensive drug there is a cost-benefit to be realised from its use. We recommend that the policy regarding Toclizumab use be reviewed,” the report stated.
Staff overworked
The report stated the implementation of the policies during the pandemic was hampered by unpredictable staff shortages and staff burn-out.
The report stated some 11 doctors, 11 nurses and six support staff were interviewed across all the RHAs.
Noting that staff shortages was a global issue in a pandemic, the report stated:
“Almost every single doctor we met complained of overwork almost to the point of exhaustion. Some of these doctors also had to do non-medical jobs e.g. lift and move patients, pull up patients in bed, process nasal swabs.
“Any mention of short staffing must also mention treatment of staff. At some sites, young doctors had to sleep on mattresses on the floor. Often, this involved three or four doctors sleeping in the same room.
“Male doctors and female doctors had to share the same sleeping accommodation. This raises serious concerns about privacy. There were also security concerns. Some doctors complained that the door of their room could not be locked. This is worrisome given the current state of crime in the country.”
The report also found the short locum contracts of one to three months created great uncertainty and depressed the morale of young doctors who are exposing themselves to great risk.
The report stated some staff complained about problems getting meals, especially after long hours in the Hot Zone.
It stated as well that there was universal complaint of severe under-staffing among nurses.
The report stated nurses complained of having to work long hours in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), often without a break to drink water or go to the washroom.
It further stated nurses had to lift and turn patients because of a shortage of attendants/orderlies, adding that obese patients were difficult to lift.
“Some nurses spoke of the psychological pressure they felt when confronted with many deaths in a day. They also spoke of the extreme mental stress they faced whenever one of their colleagues died from Covid,” stated the report.
More male deaths
The Committee stated it considered all Covid-19 deaths from March 25, 2020 to January 20, 2022 and found that more men died from Covid-19.
IT stated there were more male (57.7 per cent)) deaths than female (42.3 per cent).
The report stated the number of deaths increased with age and peaked in the 61-70 age group. Overall, 81.3 per cent of the deaths were in patients over 60 years of age.
The report noted seven per cent of the deceased were fully vaccinated.
It also disclosed some 211 people died at home, which accounted for 6.4 per cent of the total deaths.
Many overweight
The report stated that ,as in the rest of the Caribbean, the prevalence rate of obesity in Trinidad and Tobago has been increasing rapidly.
It noted just over 55 per cent of the population ages 15-64 years were overweight or obese.
The report noted T&T has one of the highest rates globally for NCDs and they account for over 60 per cent of deaths annually.
The report stated that of the patients analysed, more females (70.7 per cent) than males (66.4 per cent) had co-morbidities.
It added there was also an increase in the presence of co-morbidities with increasing age up to the 61-70 age group.
The most prevalent co-morbidities were hypertension (49.9 per cent) and diabetes (44.2 per cent).