UNHOLY SISTER

A nun who committed unholy acts against children, as well as instances of racism, religious persecution, torture and other horrific acts were uncovered 25 years ago at several children’s homes, but the damning report was sanitised and buried.
On January 10, 1997, Cabinet had agreed to establish a task force to assess the overall system of healthcare provided by this country’s children’s homes and institutions.
The task force—which comprised chairman Robert Sabga, Halcyon Yorke-Young, Vasant Ramkissoon, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, Toy Basdai Gayadeen-Catchpole, Valarie Alleyne-Rawlins and Sita Beharry—was mandated to look into physical accommodation, assessment and evaluation, healthcare, education, therapeutic services, nutrition and administration at the homes run by State and religious bodies.
Its mandate included determining the quality of relationships between caregivers and children, identifying children who were victims of abuse, and reviewing the Draft Policy Statement on Standards and Procedures for Children’s Homes and Institutions, which was developed by the Ministry of Social Development through the National Family Services Coordinating Council.
In an interview with the Sunday Express on May 5, a former member of the task force, who requested not being identified by name, said the 1997 commissioned report was “heavily sanitised and never laid in Parliament. It was treated as a big secret...
“We were advised that a copy be sent to the then-Social Development Minister and told to destroy the copies we had. Several high-profile persons were implicated when we conducted interviews, including nuns and businessmen. Racism was also uncovered at some of these homes. It was toxic. The homes were failing their charges and financial impropriety was rampant,” the former task force member said.
In addition, complaints and recommendations were made to then-Archbishop Anthony Pantin over the conduct of nuns at both the St Jude’s and St Michael’s homes, but Pantin indicated he was not in any position to reprimand, the former member said.
The report listed and named a slew of employees affiliated with the homes, calling into question their conduct over the manner in which these employees/caregivers abused and tortured their charges (children). The homes interviewed were St Jude’s Girls Industrial School, St Dominic’s Children’s Home, St Mary’s Children’s Home, St Michael’s School For Boys, Shri Jaya Lakshmi Home, The Hope Centre, The Happy Home, The Trinidad Christian Centre and The Lady Hochoy Home.
Referring to the recently concluded Judith Jones report as “a very good in-depth report”, the former task force member said “the Jones report was like déjà vu”.
The Jones report, entitled “Safeguarding children in community residences and child support centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, was laid in Parliament two weeks ago. It detailed findings of physical and sexual abuse of children, among other issues at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions that provide care for children.
Among the findings stated in the report with regards to one of the homes were several boys living at the private residence of a manager at the home, the hiring of an employee who had faced prior allegations of sexual abuse, and children being sent to spend weekends with persons who are not their legal guardians.
Task force executive summary
According to the 150-plus-page report by the 1997 task force, the first home inspected was St Jude’s, where “most alarming were the numerous accounts of particularly brutal episodes of neglect and physical, psychological, and emotional abuse visited on the residents by the manager Sister DX (name removed).
“The members of the task force were so disturbed by their findings that they sought the urgent intervention of Archbishop Anthony Pantin in immediately having Sister DX removed from her position, indicating that she posed a very real and present danger to the girls at the home”.
The report noted that while this was met with Pantin’s support, “he was unable to act on behalf of the Statutory Authorities Service Commission, who were ultimately responsible for her employment”.
Consequently, the task force recommended that very strong measures be taken, including legal action against the nun, with the potential for incarceration, as well as the removal of authority to run St Jude’s from the Carmelite Order, and instead vesting the same with a qualified management team.
Further to these events, the task force reportedly uncovered some disconcerting information regarding Sister DX.
“Sources at UWI who administered the Child Care and Counselling Programme she took there, indicated the following: she took six years to complete a three-year course; her completion certificate was given under duress, because in the opinion of her examiners she was undeserving of the award and it was the expressed opinion of those who trained her... that she had very serious psychological and emotional problems that manifested themselves through the programme of study, that indicated her profound unsuitability to engage in the type of activities that she was and continues to be engaged in...”
The task force got several reports of a particular incident where one girl (NR) was stripped and beaten some 65 times in the corridor, and had her head shoved in a bucket of water by one Miss B (name removed).
“Another report involved a 13-year-old (MB) who was whipped mercilessly with a curtain wire. She was placed in the St Jude’s Home by the court for protection, as she is a victim of incest and physical abuse by her father.”
Girls who were non-Christian (Muslim, Hindu) and who suffer some accident or misfortune “are told sarcastically by Sister DX that they are being punished (by God, supposedly) for praying to the wrong God or being in the wrong religion. Also, if they did not attend Mass on Sunday, they are verbally abused (called heathens) and denied the opportunity to see their parents when parents visited. There is no admission policy. Girls are placed in St Jude’s through the court system...”
Rampant sexual abuse
The task force report highlighted that during a visit to St Dominic’s, incidents of extreme abuse and neglect of the children housed were uncovered.
“Most distressing of all, though, was the discovery of the repeated sexual abuse of some 30-40 children by a male ex-employee. When discovered the employee was reprimanded, and asked to resign and then was allegedly supported by the management of St Dominic’s Home in procuring employment at St Ann’s Hospital, where he now works.”
The report continued, “The matter was hushed up and no medical or psychological intervention for the children affected was initiated.” The task force considered this gross negligence, and recommended a thorough investigation with full legal implications. It also recommended termination of the present manager, Sister MS (name removed).
Some of the older girls at the home, the report stated, “enjoy extra privileges through their having befriended individuals of ‘high status’ outside the home.
“Superiority based on skin colour is reinforced when children with lighter complexion or those who are of non-African descent are chosen by management for links with special visitors.
“They also get first choice for the family unit system of care. The task force prefers to assume that this refers to many members of NGOs and other private community spirited individuals that go to the home regularly in a care-giving and otherwise supportive role, rather than about something more sinister which has been rumoured from time to time in discussions on child prostitution in T&T.”