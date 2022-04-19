Deoraj Baldeo was looking forward to his two sons attending physical classes today.
He purchased their school uniforms and school supplies more than a week in advance and was awaiting the day they would head to their classrooms. His plans and the school items for his seven and four-year-old children were however ravaged as a fire destroyed his Rochard Road, Barrackpore, home two Mondays ago.
He lost everything including the boys’ school clothes, bags, shoes and books, “All were destroyed in the fire… I bought up the things for them to go to school from this week. I had them in my house.”
The children were not at his home at the time of the blaze.
Baldeo, 35, a fisherman who also makes and sells brooms, said he wants his children to be educated as he did not get an opportunity to move on from primary school. “I trying the best to give my children their education. I never had an education, so I trying my best,” Baldeo said.
He pleaded for assistance yesterday to be able to once more have his children on their way to school.
He is also seeking help to rebuild his home. Baldeo resided at the one-bedroom wooden house for the past two years. There was no electricity.
He alleged that arson was the cause of the fire. He said he had a disagreement with people he knew but was unsure whether this was the reason for his home being set ablaze. Baldeo, who had bruises on his face and left hand, also claims that he was beaten but managed to escape from the house before the fire. He said he gave a statement to the police and his alleged attackers were detained.
Baldeo is currently staying in a makeshift structure by a relative while his younger son is with his (the child’s) mother and the seven-year-old is with Baldeo’s mother.
Anyone willing to assist Baldeo can contact 343-3763.