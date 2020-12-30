The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) says the management of the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre is considering a “short-term” alternative to temporarily laying off some of its employees from Monday.
According to CWU secretary general Clyde Elder, the union and the hotel’s management have agreed to explore the idea of allowing the affected employees to utilise their vacation leave.
Elder told the media on Tuesday that about 100 Hilton employees were set to be temporarily laid off from January 4 to March 4 as Government had taken a decision to stop assisting with the salaries of some of the hotel’s staff.
He told the Express yesterday the union met with the Hilton management from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. yesterday.
“The hotel is still not providing the union with any of the data, financial or otherwise, but has indicated that it is operating at 67 per cent loss in revenue,” Elder said.
“Coming out of our discussions today, parties agreed to explore the use of vacation leave to mitigate against the impact of the temporary lay-off in the short-term. They are expected to respond to our letter and our suggestions later today (Wednesday) and we will then decide when next we meet,” he added.
Elder said for now, once the scheduling of vacation can cover the staff who are due to be laid off on Monday, it gives the Hilton and the union more time to explore additional options.
“We remain hopeful that with continued dialogue, we can find a solution that all parties can live with,” he said.
eTecK: Drastic reduction in revenue
In a statement yesterday, Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company (eTecK), which owns the Hilton building and is responsible for the hotel’s lease operatorship on behalf of Government, said the hotel’s revenue had taken a hit due to lower occupancy rates and other factors.
It said as a result, Government, through eTeck, had been providing some support to Hilton employees to mitigate against the economic pressure.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, eTeck chairman Imtiaz Ahamad confirmed Government had ceased this financial support.
ETecK is a special purpose State enterprise under the purview of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
It noted in the release that since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, many industries worldwide, including the hotel industry, have been negatively impacted.
“The Government took the necessary decisions to protect the country’s population from the Covid-19 virus, such as the closure of borders, closure and restrictions on restaurant operations and limitations on gatherings. These measures have impacted hotel operations locally,” eTeck said.
It said as of March 2020, the Hilton experienced a severe impact on business levels, which included depressed occupancy levels averaging barely 30 per cent, with a high of 51 per cent and a low of 4.4 per cent.
It said to date, the hotel has not achieved full occupancy.
ETecK said discounted rates are being offered in order to attract business.
“Combined with lower occupancy levels, the hotel has seen a drastic reduction in rooms revenue, a stark reduction in other revenue sources such as meetings, catering events, and restrictions/closure of restaurant and bar operations,” it said.
Challenging financial environment
ETecK said Hilton has also offered reductions and waivers on rent for its concessionaires.
It said the hotel’s operational costs are now higher due to increased protocols for sanitisation in order to protect employees and guests.
It said due to reduced business levels, Hilton reviewed its operations and implemented cost-cutting measures where possible, including salary cuts for heads and executive management, reduction of outsourced personnel, renegotiation of costs of all essential service contracts and elimination of all external marketing services and contracts.
“The Government, through eTecK, is aware that Hilton has been operating in a challenging financial environment and was able to provide some support to employees to help mitigate against the economic pressure that would have been experienced through this difficult time,” eTeck said.
It added: “The Government, though eTecK, owns the building, however, Hilton has leased the property and manages the operations of the hotel. Under normal circumstances, it is the business practice of the hotel industry to match staffing levels with that of business activity.
“ETecK is aware of Hilton management’s decision to implement temporary adjustments in staffing levels at this time to ensure the sustainability of the hotel.”