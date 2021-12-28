Union: It’s a sweetheart relationship

“IT is a tradition,” said David Forbes, head of the Postal Workers Union as he responded to allegations made by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales that postal workers were soliciting funds from the public.
In a statement on Monday, Gonzales said: “It has been brought to my attention that citizens in some postal districts have been receiving in their mailboxes a small brown empty and unsealed envelope stamped ‘Seasons Greetings from your District Postman’.
“Presumably, the intention is to solicit a monetary gift from the respective households by the district postman for the provision of postal services, for which they are employed by the Postal Corporation to provide to the population under the Government’s universal service obligation,” the minister added.
“This solicitation is illegal and reprehensible and must cease immediately!” he said.
Yesterday, Forbes said: “The minister is very new as Minister of Public Utilities,” adding he did not know how delivery officers operate, especially during Christmas time.
Forbes said from a historical standpoint, the postman or postwoman’s relationship with the communities which they serve is a deep one, especially for senior citizens who at times depend on them to pay his or her bills when younger relatives are unable or unwilling to do it.
“So sometimes the services they provide go way beyond their scope of work, so these men and women service the community for an entire year and in recognition of that, they would normally receive a gift,” Forbes explained.
“I know that householders, especially the older ones, would ask the postal worker for an envelope to put something in,” he said.
Forbes said this tradition had been ongoing for the last 35 years.
“The union is not condoning the soliciting of funds, but at this particular time, this has been the sweetheart relationship between postal workers and the public,” he said.
He added it was unfortunate that the minister would “attack” postal workers when they were not being provided with a proper salary, uniforms and PPE (personal protection equipment).
“With this issue, we are calling on management from taking any action against any worker at this time because it would be totally unfair,” he said.