Union urges Govt to help Hilton workers

About 100 employees of the State-owned Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in St Ann’s are facing temporary lay-offs from January 4 to March 4.
The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), which represents the Hilton staff, is now calling on the Government to intervene to stop the lay-offs or it will take the matter to the Industrial Court as the decision did not follow good industrial relations practice.
CWU secretary general Clyde Elder said yesterday the union received the shocking news of the temporary lay-offs on Monday when it met the hotel management to discuss what it thought would have been “scheduling” for the month of January.
“We were informed that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has taken a decision to stop assisting with the salaries of the part-time workers, and as a result of that decision, the hotel will now be engaging in a temporary lay-off of about 100 workers starting next week Monday,” he said during a news conference at the union’s headquarters on Henry Street, Port of Spain.
“We did ask the hotel for all financial information relative to its decision to send home those 100 workers for an initial period of three months. Today, we received an e-mail from the human resource director saying the hotel cannot disseminate any financial information to the union,” Elder added.
Successful Carnival 2020
He said six of the 100 affected employees are permanent employees while the others are part-time employees.
“When I say part-time, there are some of the workers who have been employed for as much as 25 years and they are still considered part-time,” he said.
Elder said following the Hilton meeting, union members met to explore different options to mitigate against the temporary lay-offs.
“Some of the things we explored were the use of vacation (leave), the rotation of staff to soften the impact on one category or group of workers. We also looked at the use of fringe benefits, in terms of either ceasing or reducing those benefits, and we even explored a reduction in salary for a period to mitigate against those losses,” he said.
“However, because of the hotel’s outright failure and refusal to give us any kind of information at all, we are not in a position to say categorically which of the options we will be proposing to the hotel,” he added.
Elder said while the union is not oblivious to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hotel and tourism sectors, it was also aware that the Hilton had a “very successful Carnival 2020”.
“We are also aware that Hilton Hotel and Conference Centre has contracts with companies in the oil and energy sector that in fact have the hotel operating at close to full occupancy, even up to now,” he added.
Elder said given this scenario, the hotel must at least meet with the union and share pertinent data with the union and engage in discussions before the temporary lay-offs are effected.
“We are saying it is too soon, it is premature and we are willing to have that discussion with the hotel, but that discussion cannot take place when they continue to disrespect the union and disregard the union...,” he said.
“The workers at the hotel fought valiantly for the last few months to ensure the hotel stays operational. Against their own health and safety issues, they came out. They serviced customers, they serviced all of the contracts that the hotel had got with the oil industry.
“We are saying you cannot now repay that willingness of the workers by laying off workers come Monday,” Elder said.
Engage the union
Elder went on to call on Government to “see what it can do” to continue assisting the hotel.
“It may not be in the same way or to the same tune or to the same amount, but as the Government, who owns 100 per cent of the hotel...the Government has a duty to the workers and citizens of this country to mitigate against the loss we are now asked to suffer, and are going to suffer, as a result of the Government’s decision.
“We are calling on the Government to rethink their position and engage the hotel and the union,” Elder implored.
Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company Ltd (eTecK), a special-purpose State agency under the Ministry of Trade, is responsible for managing the lease operatorship of the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre.
Contacted yesterday, eTeck chairman Imtiaz Ahamad said the company is expected to issue a media release on the issue today.