Unions ‘more relevant today than ever before’

The trade union movement may be challenged in today’s work environment, but in the current atmosphere it is more relevant and more needed than ever before.
This is according to Dr Andre Henry, director at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies.
Henry spoke with the Sunday Express on Friday, ahead of the annual Labour Day celebrations taking place today.
“The trade union is even more relevant today than it has ever been,” Henry said, adding that the trade union movement, despite the powerful forces it is up against, is still a strong voice representing workers’ interests.
“The movement is up against some very powerful forces and, in that context, no one worker or small group of workers can expect to fully protect their interests. The trade union movement is critical for the protection of workers interests,”he said.
However, Henry said the movement may need to evolve with the times, as “the playing field is different”.
“When we look at union representation, it’s clear that there are less workers represented by unions than there were 40 or 50 years ago. That has to do with the way the workplace is organised differently. It has to do with the increase in contract labour, it has to do with the increase in what we call non-standard forms of employment.
“While we need a trade union movement, the question is what form the trade union movement needs to take and how it should be organised. Traditionally, trade unions have been focused on workers’ terms and conditions, focusing on negotiations for wages, and so on. But there are some really important issues that need to be addressed, and I feel a major role for the trade union movement in this regard is the protection and promotion of social justice in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.
Henry said traditionally, trade unions are entities that negotiate for their members, but he said they may need to broaden their scope.
“Some people believe we need to look beyond just the workers that are organised and to have a broader scope.
“Then some people respond to that by saying the workers who pay their dues are the ones who should be the first priority of the trade union.
“But we are in a different world of work environment and in that different environment maybe there needs to be some deep soul searching in terms of how the movement is organised.
“The adherence to the traditional forms of organisation may not be serving workers in the best way. But what I am convinced about is that you need a labour movement now more than ever before.”
Still relevant
Echoing his sentiments, former general-secretary of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs (FITUN) Akins Vidale said the trade union movement plays an important role and continues to be relevant today.
However, he said the influence of the trade union movement has declined somewhat.
“The trade union may not be as influential as it was 30 or 40 years ago, with the likes of George Weekes and Joe Young, and so on. But you have to think whether or not the influence that has been lost is by design or whether it is something inherent in the movement, and I do not think it is something inherent in the movement,” he said.
Vidale said membership in trade unions has also been declining, not only in T&T but across the region and internationally.
“We are moving away from permanent career positions and we have a lot more officers on contract work which has affected the movement, in terms of its membership. There is also a lot of union busting going on,” he said.
He said unions must be more actively involved in electoral politics to be able to influence voting blocs, as politicians respond to who can influence votes.
“The trade union movement has been pushed back so far from the politics, I think that is where they have lost a lot of influence. Because people don’t see them as political entities and we know that politicians respond to one thing, and that is who influences voting blocs. If the trade union movement can openly take part to influence a voting bloc one way or the other, then I think there is going to be a shift in how their influence is recognised and acknowledged.
“Then you will see the distinctive shift in the influence and that will filter into negotiations and the world of work. But because of the way that things are set up, unions have almost been boxed into this corner of dealing with industrial relations alone. And when you ignore those other components, all of those things are part of stripping the influence of the unions.
“The idea or notion that trade unions ought not to be in electoral politics is specific and peculiar to our environment. We have to think differently about trade unions being actively involved in electoral politics and see that it is not some pariah, it is not something to run from because the fact is that it exists everywhere else,” he said.
Vidale, however, said one of the strengths of the trade union movement is that it is a lot more organised than it was years ago, with people becoming qualified in labour studies.
“We have a lot more professional industrial relations officers within the movement now who understand the tasks from that professional point of view in a lot more detail,” he said.
He added that even with its challenges and shortfalls, workers need a trade union movement.
“One cannot say that members of the working class are now in a position where all things are equal and they have no challenges and therefore they are not required to work together. The opposite is the case. In many instances we are starting to find conditions where things are starting to look like they did in the 1930s. We are having a lot of issues with tenure, with wages being stagnated for almost ten years. We are having issues with insecurity in particular sectors—for example, the closure of Petrotrin, the number of persons who have been sent home by TSTT, even just a few days ago we see Unilever is about to retrench a number of persons. So, it means that the idea of trade unionism, the idea of workers coming together to fight for themselves and fight for their space, it is as relevant today as it ever has been.”
Business support for unions
President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said the contributions of the trade union movement cannot be denied.
“The advent of the trade union movement so many years ago was very important to the labour force and the labour movement in the country because in those times, labour rights and the rights of the employer were never equal,” he said.
“Workers always seemed to get a raw deal, their civil rights, their personal rights were always abused.”
He said, however, that over the years the trade union movement has appeared to diminish in importance.
“We see that through the marches being diminished over the years. It is not as vibrant as back when we had the black power movement and the thousands of workers marching through Charlie King Junction and Fyzabad to San Fernando,” he said.
But he said the current environment of economic turmoil has once again highlighted the importance of trade unions.
“We have seen somewhat of a resurgence of importance being put back into the hands of the trade union movement with the closure of Petrotrin, so many corporate entities facing economic challenges and of course workers face the brunt of that with layoffs and retrenchment...
“So, the trade union movement still has a role to play. Even though some people are saying that it is no longer relevant... the trade union movement has given a lot to the T&T economy in terms of improving workers’ rights and its relevance will continue for some time to come.”
Singh, however, advised labour leaders to be fair. He said the Covid-19 pandemic had created major economic challenges, and labour leaders must be responsible in their pleas for salary and wage negotiation increases. He said while he understands the plight of workers who are facing higher prices in the grocery and an increased cost of living, the economy has shrunk and businesses no longer have the resources they used to.
“So, we hope there can be some middle ground where labour leaders and Government can meet on a fair and equitable salary increase that everyone can survive these turbulent times that we now face.”