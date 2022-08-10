Unions unite against 4% wage offer

Trade unions are calling on their membership to come out in their numbers for a massive march through Port of Spain planned for Friday.
The march is meant to signal the “outright rejection” of Government’s four per cent wage increase offer, according to President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste.
Speaking yesterday during a news conference at the PSA’s Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, head office, Baptiste called on all workers to join the march to fight for better wages and job security.
“The objective here is to signal how we as workers are going to come together and ensure that this country regards and respects the blood, sweat and tears of workers, and that what we produce we have a right to share in the spoils,” he said.
Also speaking at the news conference, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president Ancel Roget said it was clear that the Government did not intend to negotiate beyond the four per cent.
“The Prime Minister is negotiating in public, making a pronouncement that they are not going beyond four per cent, and then telling the trade union to go and negotiate with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO),” he said.
He added that the CPO is a mouthpiece for the Government and there is no true negotiation.
“When someone tells you that this is the final offer, there is nothing else after that. There is no room for negotiation. What has to happen after that is an outright rejection of that disrespectful offer,” Roget said.
He called on workers to come out for the march on Friday.
“This is a fight for good wages. It is a fight for the dignity, status and respect of the working people of Trinidad and Tobago. It is about all workers, wherever you work, once you are a worker, enlist your support for this major battle for betterment for yourself, your children and for the future of this country,” Roget said.
No to disrespect
Representatives from a number of unions expressed their support for the march yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses’ Association (TTRNA) second vice-president Letitia Cox said her union stood in solidarity with all workers and would be joining the march.
“We are saying no to the four per cent. We are saying no to the disrespect. We have nursing and midwifery personnel who were notified that their contracts will not be renewed...we are marching against that because right now, the wards are short-staffed and we’re not dealing with any fake gratitude because they were clapping and handing around biscuits...and right now when we need the staff, they are telling them they’re not renewing any contracts,” Cox said.
President of the Fire Officers’ Association Leo Ramkissoon also stood in support, saying fire officers have not had a salary adjustment for close to nine years.
“Our retirees are bound to suffer immensely if we even think about accepting what is offered on the table. Our officers are unable to approach any institution to afford a home, or to even exist based on the cost of living,” he said.
And Prison Officers’ Association president Ceron Richards said it was time for workers to take the war to the Government.
He said it is not that the country does not have the money to pay workers but that the Government is prioritising the wrong things.
“You have in the Prison Service and other areas of the private sector persons enjoying large contracts, humongous contracts, that add absolutely no value at all to the organisations. They’re finding millions for them, but they cannot find monies to settle outstanding negotiations in a reasonable and equitable manner,” he said.
Richards said there were rumours that other union leaders were thinking of “caving in” and accepting the four per cent offer. He warned that anyone who tries to undermine or disrespect the working class people who are affected would be “an enemy of the Prison Service”.
Scrap iron dealers
postpone motorcade
Also pledging his support, Communication Workers’ Union president Clyde Elder said workers should not feel that not attending the march would save their jobs.
“If you feel not coming to a march means your job will be saved...that if I don’t show myself on the TV, they won’t see me and I will be saved...you first getting buss throat,” he said.
A number of other unions expressed their support for the march, including the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union; Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers’ Union; Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union; Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union; Aviation Communication and Allied Workers’ Union; Industrial General and Sanitation Workers’ Union; Contractors and General Workers’ Trade Union; National Trade Union Centre and Steel Workers’ Union.
The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association (TTSIDA) yesterday advised that in light of the march planned by the unions, it would no longer be holding its motorcade.
The TTSIDA had scheduled a motorcade from the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Saturday to protest against the Government’s proposed six-month shutdown of scrap iron exports.
The TTSIDA said it would arrange its event at a later date.