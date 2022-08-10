Unions unite against 4% wage offer

Some residents in Central Trinidad have stated that they have reached their limit in trying to get rid of an infestation of giant African snails.

One California resi­dent, Ann Hicks, told the Express that Yallery Street East, where she resides, and Yallery Street West are now literally overrun with snails.

“We’ve been cleaning up snails about five years now and we can’t (get) a hang of it, and the snails are getting bigger,” Hicks said.