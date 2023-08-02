Unite to fight violence, drug scourge

The people of Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, Ghana and descendants of Africans all over the world need to unite and work together in the face of rising violence and the global scourge of drugs.
This was the message from the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Ghana, yesterday, while delivering the feature address at the Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
“We have no choice but to join hands together, work together, think together, pool resources together to lift both countries out of the stress of the moment and into the greatness that is destined for us both,” the Asantehene said.
He said he had been informed of the surge in violence in Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the Caribbean, which is influenced by the surge in drug trafficking in the region.
“I cannot pretend to know the degree or reasons as to why this has happened, but I say to you now that it has the potential to set your nations, our nations, back,” the Asantehene said.
He said Trinidadians needed to unite and demonstrate the warrior spirit that their ancestors had against adversity, which helped them survive slavery and eventually be emancipated.
“Do not let others steal your pride, falsify your heritage. The true African spirit is to get up and stand up against wanton indiscipline, useless violence. The Asantehene kingdom survived based on the discipline of its people who work hard for everything that they have. These are the qualities that we cherish. These are the qualities that you should cherish.
“Fortunately, we don’t have to look too far into history to find heroes and persons who can inspire us. There are enough heroes to inspire every child in Trinidad and Tobago to dream and look forward to a better life.
“Sports people like Muhammad Ali, Brian Lara, Usain Bolt.... Singers like Bob Marley, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole and Aretha Franklin...and even men who have reached the highest marks of leadership in the modern world such as Barack Obama and Colin Powell.
“And even in Trinidad and Tobago, so much closer to home for your citizens...you have giants like George Padmore and Dr Eric Williams. There are people who can inspire,” the Asantehene said.
The King also expressed appreciation to this country as it was one of the first nations in the world to commemorate Emancipation Day as a national holiday.
“Trinidad and Tobago deserves all the honour that we can bestow as it was one of the first nations to commemorate Emancipation Day as a national holiday, and particularly, for giving it the international dimension that we can all clearly see that it has assumed.
“Our presence here has given us the opportunity to perform a historic duty and to pay homage to the 20 million sons and daughters of Africa who were the victims of the transatlantic slave trade,” the Asantehene said.
He noted that even though slaves were freed 185 years ago, it was only recently, in the 1950s, that nations received independence from their colonial masters, and this was something that one has to consider when one celebrates the freedom encapsulated by emancipation.
“It is something that we have to think about when we ponder on what exactly is emancipation. Because what is it when every government in Africa is still struggling in this day and age to get most of its people out of poverty....
“When they are forced to still look up to their colonial masters of old for support and survival...when their descendants and survivors of the slave trade still cannot walk and work safely in the streets of the so-called greatest nations of the world...when our descendants and sportsmen still fall to the feet of racial bigotry and cannot compete without...some mobs touting them simply for who they are....
“So the lessons of emancipation and the challenges they pose to every descendant in the diaspora, even though we have been given freedom, if there continues to be racial injustice and discrimination, then we have not truly been emancipated,” the Asantehene said.
Ensure proper education for children
He called on nations globally to pass a new universal proclamation to make racial discrimination a crime against humanity.
He also invited governments around the world, especially those in the Caribbean, to ensure that children received proper education, and not just a European-centric one but one which encapsulated the entire history of the world, including African heritage and the contributions that the nations of the continent have made to humanity.
“Beloved Trinidadians, beloved gems of African heritage destined to grow in the soils of the Caribbean, I ask that you undergo a period of reflection. To ask what am I doing for my country, my community and myself. No nation is built by magic. Nations are built on the sweat and labour of the people.
“Centuries ago, your forefathers were cruelly extracted from their homes and brought elsewhere to create wealth for others. Today, you have opportunities to create for your own countries. To get the wealth that your forefathers were denied. What could be more glorious than this?” the Asantehene said.
Following his speech, the Emancipation Support Committee presented the Asantehene the Henry Sylvester Williams award for excellence.