United in grief

The raging flames have disappeared but the pain felt far and wide of the loss of three children dying in a house fire in Maraval on Monday has not.
Ezekiel Burke, 17, Faith Burke, six, and Kayden Burke, three, were trapped by burglar-proofing and perished in the fire that engulfed their home in Rookery Nook in Maraval. Two other siblings—Janiceia, 15, and Kiseane, 13—were rescued.
Father Troy Burke was injured trying to save his children and was treated and discharged from hospital on Monday. The children’s mother was also medically treated.
President Paula-Mae Weekes added her voice in extending condolences to the Burke family yesterday.
A statement from President’s House read: “Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes joins with all of Trinidad and Tobago in mourning the tragic loss of three children in a fire yesterday. Losing any citizen is dreadful, that Ezekiel, Faith and Kayden were children, and all from a single family, is especially heart-breaking. For the parents and surviving siblings, enduring this unfathomable pain and loss must be extraordinarily difficult and we pray that they have the support they need. Be assured that the whole nation grieves with you. The Office of the President offers its sincere condolences to the family and prays fervently for the souls of Ezekiel, Faith and Kayden. May they rest together in eternal peace.”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also extended condolences on Monday, stating in a Facebook post: “To the parents, all members of the family and our national community, please accept our deepest sympathy from my family to yours. Tonight every parent can imagine the pain which accompanies the horrible circumstances surrounding the death of those three youngsters. May you find the strength to endure, knowing that we are here for you in this period of shock, grief and incomprehensible loss.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox yesterday called on citizens to pray for the Burke family.
At the time she was speaking to the media at the scene of a collapsed house in Factory Road in Diego Martin.
The minister had intended to visit the Burke family yesterday, however, relatives later communicated that they were not in a position to see visitors.
“I know that this is time that the family is grief-stricken, and the father (Troy Burke) indicated he is not in a position to see anyone. So we will adhere to their wishes at this time,” she said
Cox indicated that social welfare officers at her ministry had been in contact with the family almost every hour, and will continue to provide counselling and aid where necessary.
She asked citizens to pray for them, adding it “is not an easy situation”.