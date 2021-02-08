Inconclusive.
This was the result of the autopsy conducted yesterday on the body of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
Tissue samples from Bharatt were taken to be tested to help aid the process to determine if there was foreign DNA on her body.
The autopsy also confirmed all her organs were intact, contrary to what was said in a social media video following the discovery of the court clerk’s body down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo last Thursday.
Bharatt’s father, Randolph, arrived at the Forensic Science Centre around 9 a.m. yesterday.
At the time he was accompanied by police officers and a group of men known to him, who all took the time to comfort him as he went through the ordeal of officially identifying his daughter, before the post-mortem could be performed.
Once again, Andrea was identified by the clothing she was last seen wearing.
The father was then taken away by police after officials at the centre informed them the post-mortem would take place in the afternoon.
He was placed in a police vehicle and whisked away.
While police told the Express yesterday they did not intend to request a second autopsy they noted it was within the family’s right to conduct their own independent post-mortem.
On social media sites, people called on the family to have an independent autopsy done, saying they weren’t satisfied with the “inconclusive” results.
Restaurant owner Jenny Dan Sharma, of Jenny’s on the Boulevard, in a post on Facebook, pledged $5,000 for a second autopsy and called on other people to donate to the cause.
Businessman Inshan Ishmael also said he would personally cover the cost of a second autopsy.
“I spoke to (Bharatt’s uncle Roland) and others (around 6.45 p.m.) and they said they agreed that they did not like the ‘inconclusive’ result.
“They said they were willing to do a second autopsy.
“So I got into contact with two other persons and we all agreed we would cover the costs for the second autopsy. I think this is something that has to be done. Because I find it very difficult to leave it like that.
“We need to know what happened to this girl. The family needs to know. The country needs to know,” Ishmael said.
However, one of Bharatt’s relatives said last night this had yet to be “seriously discussed” among the family members.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith extended condolences to Bharatt’s family and friends again yesterday.
Second suspect dies
The main suspect in Bharatt’s kidnapping and death, Joel Balcon 36, of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope around 2.30 p.m. yesterday.
Balcon, also known as Devon Charles, was in hospital since last Monday being treated for injuries sustained when police said he attempted to escape custody.
Around 2.20 p.m. yesterday, nurses at the hospital found Charles in an unresponsive state.
They tried to resuscitate him, however, he was pronounced dead 12 minutes later, a statement from the Police Service said.
An autopsy is expected to be performed this week to confirm his exact cause of death.
Charles was one of eight people—including one woman—who were detained after Bharatt was kidnapped.
Two of the eight remain in custody.
Another man, Andrew Morris, 35, of Tumpuna Road, Arima, died at the Arima Hospital on February 1.
His death was confirmed by police on February 3.
His post-mortem was performed yesterday afternoon following Andrea’s.
His autopsy concluded he died as a result of impact trauma to the upper body.
Investigators at the Homicide Bureau are hopeful that by tomorrow they can approach Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC for instructions on how to proceed against the suspects.
When not in prison, Balcon, the father of a 13-year-old, lived at Oropouche Road.
At five feet, nine inches tall, he weighed about 165 pounds and was described in police reports as having “cock teeth and scars on the forehead, neck and leg, and a tattoo on the left hand”.
Between 2007 and 2017, he was arrested and charged with 70 crimes, including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, larceny, and robbery with aggravation.
He was granted bail in every instance, and discharged in more than 30 cases when the police and victims failed to show up in court.
At the time of his death, 45 of these cases were pending.
He spent more than two years in prison but was granted bail late last year.
About the case
Bharatt, a University of the West Indies graduate, was a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
On the afternoon of January 29, she got into a taxi on King Street, Arima, with a colleague after work.
The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false ‘H’ plates.
Andrea and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.
The friend was dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Andrea never made it to her home along the Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father.
He called his daughter’s phone, but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice, but the man responded, ‘This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom, I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.’
Since that call, a joint police and soldier team had been searching the forests in northeast Trinidad with dogs.
Hunters, hikers and concerned citizens joined the search.
The search continued into Thursday, with hunters, police, and soldiers searching forested areas in Sangre Grande, Valencia and Toco.
Her body was found on Thursday afternoon in a precipice off the Heights of Aripo by a 22-year-old scrap-iron dealer.
At the time, police sources at Aripo told the Express they were surprised to find Bharatt’s body there.
It was noted GPS analysis as it related to the journey of one of the suspects was done, and it identified several stops by the man after Bharatt went into what she believed to be an H taxi.
“A stop was made at Windy Hill in Arouca for approximately 70 minutes. Also, in addition, another stop was made in the Valencia district, for a similar period and then to a location at Sangre Grande,” the Express was told.