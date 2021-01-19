‘Unlawful’ act to close borders

The former Petrotrin refinery is on the market again.

For the second time in three months, the Government has rejec­ted an offer by Patriotic Energies and Technologies, the company owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), to acquire the Pointe-a-Pierre based refinery.

It follows 14 months of negotiations between both parties, with the liens (debt) of the assets being the sticking point.