UNLAWFUL IMBERT

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert committed an unlawful act when he decided to not recommend a former assistant commissioner of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) to the post of commissioner, the High Court has ruled.
During a virtual hearing yesterday, the court quashed Imbert’s decision and granted declarations sought by Rohonie Ramkissoon that Imbert had acted in bad faith.
While the presiding judge, Justice Margaret Mohammed, did not grant an order compelling the minister to reconsider Ramkissoon’s post, she held that the minister had unlawfully bypassed her for the post.
Ramkissoon has however since resigned from the BIR, therefore, the minister cannot again recommend her to the post of commissioner. It was for this reason that the court did not order the minister to do so.
Ramkissoon went on pre-retirement leave from March 23, 2022, to July 10, 2022, so that relief being sought that she should be recommended to the post was longer applicable.
Ramkissoon had contended that Imbert arrived at his decision not to recommend her as chairman of the BIR on the basis of a “concern” he had arising out of a particular investigation.
It was because she was aware of the investigation within the BIR that she was not a subject to, that she was bypassed.
The reasoning for bypassing her was unlawful, arbitrary and made in a procedurally unfair manner, without giving her an opportunity to be heard, she submitted.
It was only in June that Imbert, and by extension the Ministry of Finance, was ruled against in a civil claim brought by former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran, who had claimed he was unlawfully dismissed from the position in December 2015 based on Imbert’s advice to then-acting president Christine Kangaloo.
The State was ordered by Justice Devindra Rampersad to pay Rambarran $175,000 in vindicatory damages as well as his legal cost.
The court is yet to determine the compensation to be paid to Rambarran for salaries lost based on his unlawful dismissal.
Violation of natural justice
In her ruling, Justice Mohammed said the court could not “condone any action of a public authority who acts in violation of the principle of natural justice”.
The judge pointed out that Imbert, as a public body, had the discretion to advise the President under Section 80 of the Constitution to appoint the commissioner of the BIR.
“In the absence of any legislative procedure to guide the defendant, it is important that he understands that he has a duty to exercise his discretion lawfully, comply with the principles of natural justice and act reasonably and rationally when making his decision.
“It is very likely that in the future, the defendant (Imbert) will have to exercise his discretion to make recommendations for similar appointments, and these declarations ought to serve as a deterrent to avoid the missteps as in this matter,” she added.
Ramkissoon’s claim stated she was questioned about an investigation into proposed tax refunds to two companies, and she acknowledged she was aware of a previous investigation involving the two entities, but that had been resolved.
It went on to add that no specific allegations were raised against Ramkissoon, nor was she told she was the subject of an investigation.
“In my opinion, if the defendant (Imbert) had information concerning allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct prior to his meeting with the claimant and that she was a person of interest in the CTIU’s (Criminal Tax Investigation Unit) investigation, he had a duty at the meeting to bring these allegations to her attention and afford her a reasonable opportunity to respond.
“This was important as the defendant relied on the said information to make his decision that the claimant was not fit for the position of CBIR,” said Justice Mohammed.
In addition to making the declarations, she also ordered the State to pay Ramkissoon’s legal cost that is to be assessed by the Registrar of the High Court.
Ramkissoon was represented by attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Kristy Mohan, while attorneys Martin Daly SC, Christopher Sieuchand and Sashi Indarsingh appeared on behalf of Imbert.