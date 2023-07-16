Unlawful move by Coast Guard

Sixteen Coast Guard officers have been promoted despite a court order staying their promotions pending the outcome of judicial review proceedings of a decision to defer the recommended promotion of Lieutenant (Naval) Dane Khan to Lieutenant Commander.
Khan was senior to the 16 promoted officers.
The interim order to stay the promotions was handed down by Justice Joan Charles on June 27.
Khan was slated to be promoted as a commissioned officer to the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 2020, based on his time of service. This did not take place and his attorneys filed for judicial review, claiming the defendants—Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG), and the Defence Force Commissions Board (DFCB)—broke the law by failing to promote him on time.
Justice Charles, in the interim order, outlined several conditions—among them, “There be a stay on the promotion of officers junior in rank and seniority to the applicant/claimant (Khan) until the determination of the claim for judicial review or until further order.”
However, days after the interim order, on July 5, Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel sanctioned a document titled “Restricted Defence Orders” in which a list of promoted TTCG officers was released—two to the rank of Lieutenant Commander from Lieutenant, and 14 others to the rank of acting Lieutenant Commander from Lieutenant.
Three officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard (TTAG) were also promoted from Flight Lieutenant to Squadron Leader.
However, on July 7, one of Khan’s attorneys, Mariah Ramrattan, stated in a pre-action protocol letter to Lillian Thomas, of the Attorney General’s office, that if the list were not retracted, she would approach Justice Charles for a certificate of urgency on the defendants’ motion of contempt.
The State did not retract the list and a virtual contempt hearing was held last Wednesday.
In an earlier e-mail on July 6 in response to Ramrattan’s concerns about a possible breach of the judge’s orders, Thomas of the AG’s Office stated, “Kindly note that we have received confirmation that the promotions referred to in the court order dated 27th June 2023 would have already been officially granted by Her Excellency (President of Trinidad and Tobago) on the 10th of May 2023. As a result, this posed a significant difficulty in adhering to the court order dated 27th June 2023.”
Not above the law
During the contempt hearing before Justice Charles last Wednesday, Khan’s advocate attorney, Arden Williams, said because the list has been publicised, TTCG officers who have already been promoted cannot be demoted.
However, when addressing the defendants, Justice Charles ordered them to maintain a vacant spot for the promotion of Dane Khan to Lieutenant Commander.
Justice Charles also told the defendants that, despite their military status, they were not above the law and must obey the court’s orders.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Williams, who represented Khan, told the court, “In all the circumstances, the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, the Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel, the Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the TTDF Brigadier General Dexter Francis, and the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Commander Akhenaton Isaac have all had notice of this Honourable court’s order. They have all failed to take cognisance of the said order as it relates to staying the promotion. They seek to rely on the fact that they had approval from Her Excellency prior to the order to promote and as such, they cannot comply with the orders of this court. The rule of law dictates otherwise.”
Williams also drew an analogy of the President signing the warrant of execution in a death penalty, where courts up to the Privy Council stayed such warrants.
Addressing the court, he said, “The current situation is therefore no different. There was absolutely no emergency that required the defendants to defy this court’s order. The contempt is therefore without merit if there is ever any such situation that it could (sic) possibly be so deemed.”
The defendants’ attorneys informed the court that they were not prepared to respond, therefore the case was adjourned to November 20, when they would be given the opportunity to respond to the contempt application.
The Sunday Express obtained documents which stated the promotion was done in accordance with Section 13 of the Defence Act, Chapter 14:01, and that the President had promoted the officers of the TTDF.
The document, which was signed by Brigadier General Dexter Francis, Vice Chief of Staff, also contained information regarding confirming individual officers as well as those who were sent on special training overseas.
Approval, promotion
two separate acts
Ramrattan’s pre-action protocol correspondence to Thomas provided the Defence Force Order publication dated July 5 for the State.
She stated: “Notably, the date of this publication is after the date the referred order of the court was made. Your missive referred to above specifically makes mention of Her Excellency giving her ‘approval’ (officially granted) for the promotions of the persons contained in the publication on the 10th of May 2023. The grant of approval and the actual promotion of these officers are indeed two separate acts.”
Ramrattan continued, “We accept and acknowledge that Her Excellency had no knowledge and indeed could not have had any knowledge of this stay on the 10th May 2023 as none was in place at that time. What is abundantly clear, however, is that prior to the 5th July 2023, the Chief of Defence Staff was aware of the Court’s Order, staying those promotions. Said differently, notwithstanding Her Excellency’s approval of the Chief of Defence Staff’s/Commissions Board’s/Minister of National Security’s request for these officers to be promoted, the court has ordered that those promotions be stayed. Your client therefore cannot claim in this circumstance to be covered by the official grant/approval given on May 10, 2023. Said differently, it is your client’s duty to advise Her Excellency, as her ‘de facto’ Aide de Camp, of the subsequent development which has ensued. We trust that the point is made clearer.”