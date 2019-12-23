UNLUCKY GANJA SMOKERS

JUST hours after the Dangerous Drug (Amendment) Act came into effect, the Office of the Attorney General has been given the green light to begin the process of determining exactly who will be entitled to have charges of marijuana possession discontinued against them.
Last evening, the High Court in Port of Spain granted an application for the Registrar of the High Court, the Office of the Police Commissioner and Commissioner of Prisons to bring forward their respective files relative to those who have previously been charged to identify those who qualify.
That application was granted by Justice Norton Jack at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
However, the judge reserved his decision on a declaration stating that individuals were entitled to apply to the President for a pardon.
That decision will be delivered on Friday morning.
Following the hearing, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi informed members of the media what had transpired in court.
“We asked for a declaration to effectively identify all of the people by causing the Registrar (of the High Court), the Commissioner of Prisons, the Commissioner of Police to bring forward their files.
“In the second relief, we asked for a declaration that those persons identified would have the right to apply to the President for a pardon. The judge reserved on that point because an entitlement to do something, he said he wanted to think about.
“We are confident the judge will have no issue with that on Friday because what we asked the judge to do was take notice of the Act as amended, take notice of the Constitution when it comes to the right to apply for a pardon. Anybody can apply for a pardon under section 87 of the Constitution.
“The judge agreed he would have a look at that. The other relief which is in tandem with identification that we call expunging, etc, I got the impression in court that Justice Jack was pleased with the approach that the State had taken and in fact the court was very expressive in its view that there was no other choice but to treat with it in the manner in which this Government has.
Long and laborious process
In his submissions, Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein stated that the AG’s Office was seeking precise information on individuals who had been charged with possession of less than 100 grammes of marijuana and 14 grammes of marijuana resin.
But as a matter of urgency, he said the State wanted information on persons, especially children who are currently in custody awaiting a trial that will never take place.
Asked by the judge whether the State could not have obtained this information in a “less formal way”, for example, from the Ministry of National Security, Hosein submitted the State was in fact in possession of some of the information, but it may not be totally accurate since in some of those files, the amount for which persons were charged may not be stated.
The only place from where 100 per cent accurate information is available is from the courts, he said.
“We have to do a list and this list has to be precise with almost laser-light capabilities,” said Hosein.
The attorney added the course adopted by the AG’s Office was to fast-track a procedure that could otherwise take months.
He said if the application was not granted, then those who are currently in custody will have to remain in custody and may only have the charges against them dismissed when they next appear in court whenever that may be.
“If we do not take this route, it is going to be a long and laborious process,” he said.
When the matter comes back up for hearing on Friday, the State will present to the court a list of those who have been identified based on the information provided.