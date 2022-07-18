family hold hands

MASKS OFF: Members of a family hold hands at South Park shopping mall, near Tarouba, San Fernando, yesterday. Effective Sunday, July 17, the wearing of masks was no longer mandatory as the Government eased the Covid-19 restrictions. Citizens will no longer be required to wear masks, except when visiting any health facility in Trinidad and Tobago. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

WITH masks no longer mandatory, most of those who spoke to the Express in downtown Port of Spain yesterday said they would still wear them under certain circumstances.

Supermarkets, hospitals and public transportation are the spaces most said they will continue wearing masks.

One man named Emmanuel polled on Broadway yesterday said, “I will still be cautious. Some establishments may still require that people wear it and I will always have one on me or close by,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it was a way to curb the virus and it is still around us and is a part of our lives now.”

As he spoke he hurriedly put on a $5 cloth mask he had just purchased at a pharmacy as his disposable mask had snapped off and fell into a drain.

Michael Thomas, known for selling tasty pone out of a case, said he was always against mask-wearing but...“I will still wear it because there are variants still out there and I am playing it safe.”

He admitted being personally divided on the issue as he believes mask-wearing may have a negative long-term effect on one’s lungs, but said for the time being he would still wear one while out in public.

Wayne Titus, 67, says he still has respect for Covid-19.

“I am not going anywhere without my mask at all,” he said.

“I cannot make a decision for anyone else but I am a senior so I keep a mask in the car and in my pocket,” he said.

His friends seated next to him on the Brian Lara Promenade did not agree with another elderly man who stating that when “God wants you, yuh cyah do nothing about it”.

One woman purchasing ice cream said she would use it while using public transportation, but if walking around her neighbourhood or in the city she may not.

“I like that it is optional because sometimes when you are travelling and someone sneezes it personally makes me very, very uncomfortable now, but if I am walking down the road then no...no mask but in the maxi yes,” she said.

“No mask for me,” said a security officer at a small Port of Spain grocery.

“I never liked them thing but it was the law,” he said firmly.

Another man standing next to him said, “Not me, nah. I will still wear my mask in a maxi.”

The requirement to wear a face mask, face shield or face covering when in a vehicle or in public came into effect on Monday, August 31, 2020.

