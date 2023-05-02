“No security. No school” chanted about 15 parents and pupils at Belmont Secondary School during an early-morning protest yesterday.
Led by Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Shurlanda Malcolm, they called on Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian to visit the school and address their concerns, among them the urgent need to strengthen security, increase the number of MTS officers and repair several holes in the fence.
Protesters repeated their calls in the aftermath of last Friday’s incident in which a safety officer was beaten on the compound by armed gunmen and e-mailed bomb scare threats prompted early dismissal of schools nationwide. On receiving the e-mails, school officials notified the Ministry of Education and the police who initiated evacuation procedures.
Meanwhile, when the Express attempted to speak to the school principal or vice-principal, teachers and a clerk said both senior officials were locked in a meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) representatives.
Interviewed outside Oilfields’ Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) headquarters in San Fernando, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin said he agreed the teachers “have a good reason not work and a lot of they have a representative at the meeting.”
He also said the safety officer will be placed in another school.
The coed institution at Belmont Circular Road, Belmont, caters to about 500 pupils.
Fix the holes in fence
Speaking with the Express outside the school, Malcolm said: “We protested because of the security breaches at the compound. Parents felt afraid to send their children to school because of the number of holes in the fence.
Anybody could walk in. It’s not a current situation. For donkey years, we have been asking the ministry to fix the holes and beef up security.” Enough is enough. So we decided to shut down the school until the minister (Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly) gives us some measure of assurance that our teachers, support staff and children are safe.”
Malcolm added: “It’s an old school. It’s facing the Lady Young Road. When rain falls, it gets plenty water quickly. The Ministry should reach out to us. We sent correspondence before (Friday’s incident) and got not response.”
Malcolm added that the wall to the front of the school has to be raised. “It’s an open space from the perimeter by the roadside, all the way to behind the Lady Young Road (Morvant). There’s a lot of access to the school via the fence and the road. People can easily jump the fence. It’s easily accessible. The block that is most accessible has a number of classes,” she said.
Adding to the litany of woes is the skeletal number of officers.
“We only have three MTS officers on a shift. The ministry needs to upgrade. We are definitely not having any in-house classes until the situation is rectified,” she said.
Asked about the principal’s response, Malcolm said: “They are engaged in a meeting with TTUTA to get some feedback. I know the teachers are traumatised. They, too, want the fence fixed.
The safety officer is traumatised. We had a Zoom meeting with parents. They are in full support of shutting down the school. Parents are traumatised since they could be at work and get some tragic news. They are in full support of the protest.”
‘Crime all over the Caribbean’
Clutching a placard, parent Louise Charles told the Express: “We need the minister to come. If she can’t come, send Lisa. It’s unsafe. My heart was racing on Friday. I was thinking about my children. What about other people’s children. I am scared. I am not sending my children to school because it’s unsafe.”
Natalie Gibbs said she had popped by to pick up her daughter since there was no school.
She said a number of parents felt the school was located close to the Belmont Police Station, and they should not have any safety problems. Some teachers said they had “low turnout” but they could not share any more information.
Belmont resident/artist Christopher Littrean, whose son attends Belmont Secondary, said: “I think the e-mails were mischief and youthful exuberance.
The guys who jumped the fence and beat up the officer saw police and when they were confronted they beat up the safety officer. Those guys were up to no good. My son is writing CXC exams and he will go when they have exams. Right now, there is no school, until the situation is resolved.”
Littrean also said proper parenting would prevent breakdown of law and order and encourage more disciplined youth. At the corner of Rigault Street, Jamaican fruit vendor Lurline O’ Hara lamented that even in Jamaica, crime was prevalent. Checking her text messages, she said: “They just held up a money truck in St Thomas. It’s crime all over the Caribbean.”