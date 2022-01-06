Unvaccinated mom, son die of Covid

A mother and her son have died of Covid-19 in Tobago.
They are Lisa Williams-Phillip and her son, Marvin Williams, of Bon Accord.
They were both unvaccinated.
In an outpouring of condolences on social media. Allana James said she would be missed. “Lisa was a darling, she worked as security at Education, she will be missed,” she said. Cherryll Birchwood-Uzoruo lamented, “I sent her a message on her phone this morning and did not get a response.”
Williams-Phillip, a security guard, died on Wednesday night at the Scarborough General Hospital, where she had been battling the virus in the Intensive Care Unit.
Her son, who died previously, was scheduled to be buried today.
The deaths come as Tobago reported four more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, with a total of 22 deaths in the first six days of 2022.