Unvaccinated non-nationals won’t be allowed into country

While the country’s borders are to be reopened on July 17, travellers will not be allowed entry into Trinidad and Tobago if they are an unvaccinated non-national.
Nationals who are unvaccinated may enter via Piarco International Airport, but will not be allowed in through the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced these requirements for incoming travellers while speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday.
Going into more detail, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram stated the requirements for entry are as follows:
1. Unvaccinated individuals—nationals only: you require a PCR test 72 hours before arrival which will be validated by the airline. Immediately after arrival you go into State-supervised quarantine for 14 days... medical assessment within 24 hours of arrival, daily monitoring and a Covid-19 test done on seventh day. Asymptomatic passengers who test negative are allowed to go home, after the quarantine period. Those who test positive are immediately transferred into the parallel health system. Returning passengers requiring medical attention whether coming by air ambulance or becoming critically ill while at quarantine site will be allowed to go to any quarantine hospital for care. These are non-Covid positive patients.
2. Fully vaccinated passengers will require a PCR test 72 hours before arrival, proof of vaccination which is WHO-approved. They will not be subject to quarantine.
3. Children travelling with a vaccinated parent or guardian returning home. A PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival, repeat of PCR tests done between days three and five of arriving into the country. This will be sent to office of CMOH. Any unvaccinated adult travelling with a child will be required to be in State-supervised quarantine.
Unvaccinated children travelling without a vaccinated parent and guardian will also go to State-supervised quarantine.
Caribbean Airlines has already begun preparing for the reopening of the borders and has announced flights between T&T and the Eastern Caribbean beginning on July 17, alongside the re-start of operations to New York, Miami and Toronto.
The airline said travellers can make appointments for Covid-19 tests using an integrated portal via the airline’s website, prior to travelling.
Meanwhile, the Yacht Services Association Trinidad and Tobago (YSATT) said yesterday it was pleased with the reopening of the borders and that “fully vaccinated” non-nationals would be welcomed at seaports.
“We are set to have stakeholder meetings with Port Health, Immigration, Customs and the T&T Coast Guard to ensure that everyone is on the same page with regards to fully vaccinated arrivals and how they will have their vessels cleared for entry to our great country,” the association said in a release.
“After almost 16 months of having the industry effectively shuttered, we are almost in disbelief that we may finally have our livelihoods restored. While we have maintained that visitors from yachts and sail boats in the Caribbean pose little threat, we understand that difficult decisions were made that affected many industries. We are thankful and hopeful, if a little bit cautious, that we will be able to begin moving back to some semblance of normalcy. We look towards getting back on course after the storm of this pandemic battered our industry so terribly.”