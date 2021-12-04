UP FOR GRABS

With days left before the rematch between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) for control of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the PNM enjoys a modest lead of six per cent among residents of Tobago.
The PNM is stronger among older voters who are also more likely to vote. The PDP polls higher among younger voters, but their supporters are somewhat less energised overall.
The PDP’s Farley Augustine registers an impressive +10 per cent net favourability rating, but is counter-balanced by his political leader who is polling at -11 per cent net favourability. PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine stands at +1 per cent net favourability among Tobagonians. The PNM is also somewhat more trusted than the PDP on the issues of Tobago autonomy and performance in Government projects.
Voting intention
Of those who responded to the poll, 43 per cent support the PNM and 37 per cent support the PDP; with 18 per cent undecided and two per cent opting for the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) or other parties contesting. This six per cent lead is just over the poll’s margin of error. The PNM’s lead is a few percentage points higher among those who are most likely to vote.
The PNM picks up support particularly from voters over 40, where it polls in the high-40s compared to the PDP, which is polling in the mid- to low-30s. The PDP makes up for this deficit somewhat with higher poll numbers among young voters. Among adults under 40, the PDP polls in the high 40s, but the PNM is not far behind. The PNM also polls significantly higher than the PDP among women, with the two major parties drawing more level among men.
A majority of third-party supporters are residents who believe the outcome of the election will have little impact on the future of the island and report that they are unlikely to vote.
Implications for
the THA election
With a six-per cent lead on the eve of the election—a lead just over the poll’s margin of error—these findings suggest the PNM was in a stronger position to win control of the Assembly at the time the poll was conducted. The PDP’s best pathway towards a come-from-behind victory may be through persuasion of the remaining 18 per cent of voters who are still undecided. Undecided voters have a more favourable opinion of Mr Augustine (42 per cent) compared to Davidson-Celestine (39 per cent), and more than half of these voters intend to show up to the polls.
Additionally, the poll measures the overall public opinion in the island, not the distribution of opinion across the 15 electoral districts to be contested on December 6. In the first-past-the-post system, it is possible that in a close election such as this one, one party may win the popular vote, but still lose the election by winning fewer seats. For example, in the most recent local government election in Trinidad in 2019, the PNM lost the popular vote, gaining 162,801 votes compared to the UNC’s 203,868, but still won more seats and more corporations overall.
Voter expectation
The PNM also has a convincing lead when participants were asked which party has a better chance of winning the elections. Of those polled, 43 per cent believe the PNM has the best chance to win, 34 per cent believe a PDP victory is more likely, and 23 per cent say both parties have about an equal chance of success.
Expectation polls have been shown locally and internationally to be more reliable than voting intention polls.
In the pre-election polls conducted by Solution by Simulation exclusively for the Express Newspapers in the run-up to the 2015 and 2020 general elections, the expectation poll was a better indicator of the final election result than the voting intention poll.
Even among PDP supporters, seven per cent believe the PNM has a better chance of winning. This compares to only three per cent of PNM supporters who believe the PDP has a better chance of winning. Older voters are more likely to be convinced of an eventual PNM victory, with younger voters being more likely to believe the two major parties have equal chances.
Favourability
of the leaders
Farley Augustine—presumptive THA Chief Secretary, should the PDP win—is well regarded by Tobago residents, with 43 per cent having a favourable opinion of him, 34 per cent an unfavourable view and 23 per cent neutral or yet to make up their minds. This gives Augustine an impressive +10 per cent net favourability rating with significant room to grow among the undecided group.
In contrast, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, and Watson Duke, political leader of the PDP, have +1 per cent and -11 per cent net favourability ratings, respectively. Davidson-Celestine leaves a good impression with 40 per cent, with 39 per cent having a negative view. Duke resonates well with only 36 per cent of Tobagonians, with 47 per cent having a negative disposition towards him.
In the current situation, Augustine’s personal favourability exceeds his party’s position in the polls by a modest margin, while Duke appears to be a net liability for the party. Of note, among undecided voters Augustine has a 42 per cent favourability rating, Davidson-Celestine at 39 per cent, and Duke at just 20 per cent favourability within the same group.
On the issues
The PNM appears to have an even larger lead over the PDP when it comes to strength on the issues. Of those polled, 48 per cent say the PNM is more capable to deliver on Government projects and provide Government services, 37 per cent would trust the PDP more, and 15 per cent saying they are about equally capable. These figures are nearly identical to the population’s assessment of the parties’ ability to draft and implement the best arrangement for Tobago’s autonomy.
About half of undecided voters believe the two major parties are equally capable—or incapable, as the case may be—of delivering products and services, and of drafting and implementing the best arrangement for Tobago’s governance. The other half of undecided voters tip slightly more towards the PNM than the PDP on these issues.
Methodology
Data analytics firm Solution by Simulation Ltd (SBS) interviewed 433 adults in Tobago between November 27 and December 2, 2021, by interactive voice response (IVR) telephone survey. The poll was commissioned by the Trinidad Express. Respondents were sampled by the random digit dialling (RDD) method. The margin of error is +/- 4.7 per cent. The survey results were re-weighted to account for non-response bias detected by rotating positive and negative question phrasing.