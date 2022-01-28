Upbeat feeling for Carnival

Carnival kings and queens are preparing to go forth and registration will begin by Wednesday.
So said president of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) Rosalind Gabriel as she gave an update on Carnival 2022 preparations yesterday. Gabriel, a National Carnival Commission (NCC) commissioner, also said other stakeholders like the pan fraternity are moving apace for the event billed as a Taste of Carnival.
Carnival Monday and Tuesday are on February 28 and March 1, respectively.
The NCC is awaiting the approval of a budget to execute the events which will take place in “safe zones” like Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s; Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) and Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
Carnival 2020 saw Ted Eustace crowned King of Carnival, portraying “Lord of The Savannah” while the Queen of Carnival was Roxanne Omalo, who depicted “Mother of Dragons—Keeper of Light”.
In a phone interview, Gabriel said: “Everything is going great. All other preparations are ongoing. I went to the Savannah to determine where the kings and queens will set up their tents, which will serve as dressing and changing rooms. No registration has started yet. We are hoping to start by Wednesday next week. The dates of registration will be published soon for the different competitions.”
She said there is great excitement in the mas fraternity. “People are waiting to exhale. I have gotten many phone calls. There is an upbeat feeling wherever I go. I am expecting they would have a good showing of costumes,” she said.
Although children will not be allowed to participate in Carnival, she said they are exploring the idea of an online competition that the junior fraternity can take part in and enjoy.
Giving a glimpse into preparation for other events, she said: “Preparations are going on apace in the pan fraternity. We have the three venues at Queen’s Hall, Naparima Bowl and the Queen’s Park Savannah. Those are the venues which were approved and will be used. We are cognisant we are in a Covid-19 pandemic. We have to observe the protocols.”
‘Pods’ at the Savannah
An NCC official also said yesterday, “A Taste of Carnival is definitely happening. The ‘pods’ (a self-contained unit) are at the Savannah. A posse can go into a ‘pod’. People will be in a bubble. It will maintain the social distancing. You can enjoy the music in a ‘pod’. We will have the seating like one or two chairs empty.”
The official said infection control personnel will be present at the three safe-zone sites. “There will be a lot of emphasis on cleaning and sanitising. There would be the physical presence to ensure there is social distancing at the safe zones,” the official added.
Quizzed on whether Dimanche Gras would have one or two songs, the official said: “I would prefer one song. If you have 16 calypsonians. That would be about three hours. We might be able to throw in a little Brassorama. Shows have to be tight and entertaining. We might add some additional features.”
Lera: Limited time and money
Meanwhile, master wire bender Richard Lera, who operates from his home at Norfolk Street, Belmont, felt there were two major disadvantages to hosting Taste of Carnival—limited time and money.
Lera said: “Three weeks is not enough time to build a costume. It does not make any sense. Most of the kings and queens would come through a band. The band would support them if they have to put out a costume. If they are only giving first, second and third prizes, and there are about 20 competitors, it would mean that 17 people have already lost their money. People would be sad losers from the start.
“A decent costume is built on research, wire bending and decorating. Historical costumes have to be properly researched. If you are rushing the wire bender he can make mistakes like an off-balance costume and poor welding. Three weeks to do all of it is hard.”
Cultural aficionado Norvan Fullerton, who has produced a slew of Dimanche Gras events and the artistic director for Malick Folk Performers, said: “People in the cultural and entertainment fraternities are catching their nennen (dialect for hard times).Even if it is a taste of Carnival during Covid-19, they can still make some money. I know some people who participate in Best Village. They are not even getting that spoonful of gravy to go with their meat.”
On the way forward, Fullerton added: “I was looking at the cricket between Barbados and England. There were a lot of West Indian people and visitors jumping up and cheering on. Barbados has Covid-19 but it’s how they are managing it. It’s how they are managing events.”
Asked about the cost of producing Dimanche Gras, Fullerton said it might cost between $2 million and $3 million to produce a good show.