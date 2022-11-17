THERE are serious concerns that the National Lotteries Control Board’s Play Whe game may be rigged.
This is according to the president of the Online Gaming Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (OGAATT) Dean Persad.
Persad raised the concerns in a letter to the NLCB yesterday, following what he said was a “suspicious” Play Whe drawing on Tuesday afternoon. The NLCB has since said State television TTT has taken responsibility for what was termed a “machine error”.
The result of the 4 p.m. drawing, broadcast live on TTT, flashed across the screen before the draw was completed, Persad claimed.
“This has caused an uproar, doubts, suspicions and questions on the integrity of the game and the draw,” he said in the letter.
“You would agree with me that we, the agents and the public, deserve an explanation on what occurred yesterday with Play Whe draw #22596.”
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Persad explained that once a Play Whe number was drawn, there was another Mega Draw of white and red balls to determine the payout to players who chose the winning number. He said Tuesday’s 4 p.m. draw of two white balls and a red ball briefly flashed on the screen while the draw was taking place and before the balls were actually drawn.
The final result after the balls were drawn was two white balls and a red ball.
He said viewers immediately picked up on the issue and complaints started flooding into the Association.
“The customers are suspicious now and have been asking if the draw was pre-arranged and rigged. Because NLCB would know which mark has the least bets and which mark has the most bets.
“So, agents and players are speculating that this thing is rigged so they don’t really have a fair chance of winning a mark that they might play if NLCB knows the results before the actual live draw. Something is definitely wrong there, that is questionable. It compromises and brings into question the integrity of the game and the draw. Because how on earth could the result be shown while the draw is actually taking place?”
Persad said there is no reasonable explanation. “There is nothing justifiable that could come out of NLCB to allay that fear that the game is rigged and compromised. Of course, they will come with an explanation, some technical glitch or it was the result of a previous draw or something like that. But it is hard to understand that it is the exact draw of that particular draw.”
Persad said the issue is just one of the many problems the Association has highlighted about the NLCB, noting that agents have been battling with errors in weekly settlements and deposits and other challenges. He called for a restructuring of the NLCB.
When the Express visited and spoke with Play Whe agents and customers yesterday, they all expressed concerns.
Saathie Rampersad, a Play Whe agent of five years, said she received a number of complaints from customers yesterday questioning the integrity of the game.
However, she said this was nothing new as customers have been complaining for years.
“Customers complain on a daily basis that the game is rigged. A lot of customers saying they taking people money, they robbing people, that kind of thing.”
However, she said despite the concerns people move on and continue to play.
Another agent said the draw has affected his sales as his usual customers have expressed suspicion and are now reluctant to place their bets.
Customers, too, called for an explanation from the NLCB, saying they now feel as though not only the Play Whe game is “compromised” but other NLCB games as well.
The Express reached out to NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis, who responded via WhatsApp with a statement issued by TTT Ltd.
The television station took responsibility for the issue and said it was a machine error that affected Tuesday afternoon’s draw.
The chairman did not elaborate as to exactly how the “machine error” impacted the draw.