United National Congress (UNC) activists have expressed disappointment that former national security minister Joseph Toney has been bypassed for chair of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC).
There is also contention with the resignation of UNC activist Marsha Walker and her call on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to resign. Walker was the party’s Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta candidate in the 2023 Local Government Election.
Toney was tipped to be SGRC chairman but that changed when the UNC circulated its list of aldermen choices and his name was not there.
Instead, the UNC selected Angad Arjoonsingh and Suzan S Holder to be aldermen.
A letter signed by some 35 “key activists” in the Toco Sangre Grande region dated August 27, 2023 was sent to Persad-Bissessar in which they expressed their disappointment in the non-selection of Toney.
The activists asked Persad-Bissessar to reconsider her aldermen choice as they stated Toney is the best man for the job given his tireless work in Toco/Sangre Grande, his background, experience and the integrity he brings to office.
They expressed confidence in Toney being able to secure the Toco/Sangre Grande seat in the 2025 general election.
They stated that the non-selection of Toney as alderman means that one of the two councillors from the Cumuto Manzanilla constituency would be earmarked as chairman.
The letter claimed that both these men are members of the LGBTQ society, and while they have no problems with the individuals, they have a “tremendous problem” in defending Persad-Bissessar’s choice.
“The TSG (Toco Sangre Grande) constituents are not ready or willing to be forced into subjection of this type of leadership. We are still very much a religious, third world nation. These gentlemen animosity towards the Administration of SGRC (Sangre Grande Regional Corporation) is notorious. What are we saying to the nation when we appoint these individuals to high office? Is this where we are forcing the country to go?” they stated.
The letter added that the UNC has made tremendous inroads in the constituency and appointing the wrong Chairman would dissipate all their efforts.
They stated the UNC stands to lose the 2025 general election if Persad-Bissessar proceeds in this manner.
Meanwhile, Walker recently resigned as the UNC’s Diego Martin West coordinator over her objection to the UNC’s support of someone whom she claims has a restraining order against him from his wife.
Walker posted on Facebook yesterday: “I love you Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I really do. I think you have given your entire life to this country, I think you’ve served better than many,” as she called on the former prime minister to step down as leader.