Uptick in crime in Northern Division

So prevalent is crime in the Northern Division that the division has been split into two geographically to better tackle the scourge.
Earlier this month, Supt Christopher Paponette attended a town hall meeting at the Arima Community Centre, where he recognised that the Northern Division as a whole had seen a recent uptick in criminal activity.
He was, however, confident the officers were properly equipped to tackle it.
Paponette also acknowledged that the Northern Division had accounted for the highest percentage of murders in the country over the last five years.
“Even so, the Northern Division and more so Arima accounted for the highest number of SRCs (Serious Reported Crimes) in the country,” Paponette said.
He added that despite the challenges, he was optimistic that the police, through a combination of community-based programmes and continuous exercises, would be able to better protect residents.
“Crime affects everyone in different ways. Some lives are forever destroyed, others are traumatised and are in pain for a long time, others lose faith and trust in anyone to protect them or their loved ones,” Paponette said.
Paponette had noted that to better tackle crime, the Northern Division had recently been split into two parts—Northern Division Central and Northern Division North. This brought the number of policing divisions throughout Trinidad and Tobago to ten.
This split, Paponette said, would allow better management of resources and responses to criminal activities.
“I am now returning to utilise my knowledge and experience gained over the years to aid in addressing the issues and challenges which confront the burgesses. The TTPS executive and the Northern Division administration, I assure you, have the ability to properly address the scourge of crime, and following analysis and extensive consultation the commissioner of police made the decision to divide the division into North and North Central. This new initiative is a means of effective management of resources and crime over a given period,” Paponette said.