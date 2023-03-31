‘Uptick’ in larceny of motor vehicles, says Alexander

Police have noticed an increase in reports of larceny of motor vehicles, as well as an upsurge in violence associated with this type of robbery, which in recent times has led to murder.
This is believed to be the motive behind the killing of Mikhail Pierre, 36, on Wednesday night in Malabar.
Pierre, a private hire taxi driver, lived at Roland Cleveland Boulevard in Malabar.
Police were told that at about 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, residents of Harold Joseph Place heard gunshots and on checking they saw a bleeding man being pushed out of a silver Nissan Bluebird Sylphy.
The vehicle then sped away, leaving the injured man on the ground.
The police and paramedics were notified, however Pierre died before their arrival.
A team of officers led by Snr Supt Francis, Supt Revanales, W-Sgt Porter, Sgt Bennet, and others responded. WPC Diaz is continuing enquiries.
The Express was told that at about 4 p.m. that day, Pierre had collected the vehicle from someone known to him as part of a work-to-own arrangement.
Police suspect he may have been killed in a vehicle robbery gone wrong. Police are currently reviewing CCTV Cameras in a bid to locate the stolen vehicle.
Only on Tuesday night, Shakeel Stewart of Upper Bushe Street, San Juan was gunned down outside his workplace in Barataria and his black Nissan Sylphy vehicle stolen.
Yesterday, Snr Supt Roger Alexander said the police service has noticed an “uptick” in the number of reports of larceny of motor vehicles, as well as the violence attached to such robberies.
“In the past, there would have been such reports of violence during reports of robberies. Whether it be shootings or murders. Right now we are seeing a return of violence during robberies. Maybe it is that an old gang member has come out of jail and is returning to the old patterns. Maybe it is some young persons just lack the patience in this life of crime and are quick to violence. Regardless of the reasons, these criminal elements are resorting to violence much faster than they would have in recent memories,” he said.
Apprehend the culprits
Alexander, who also hosts TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme, said the police service intends to take action in a bid to curb the rise in this type of crime and to also apprehend the culprits.
“The TTPS I know will be taking this seriously and will be enacting various roadblock operations to find persons who have the intent of committing these acts of violence.
“But even as I say this, I am calling on the citizens to work with us. We are a problem onto ourselves. As soon as people see roadblocks they are quick to go on messaging chats to let others know. They may think they are trying to prevent their friends an inconvenience but criminal elements are also on these chats. So now you have paved the way for these persons to circumvent the actions of the police which would have been put in place to get these individuals off the streets. Citizens are quick to say the police this and the police that. But they don’t trust themselves.
“This is why it is so difficult to maintain law and order in this country. Because if you were the one who got robbed, you wouldn’t be putting the police operations on a chat, so that the criminals could evade it, would you? So why is it that you are doing this? Your actions are hurting the country as a whole, and are aiding criminals,” Alexander said.