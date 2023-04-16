Urgent need for constitutional reform

Concise and insightful, just a few weeks before he observes his 90th birthday on May 25, former prime minister Basdeo Panday says he is still engaged “in the politics”, only because of his life-long mantra of national unity, the foundation of his political career which began in 1975 when Indo-Trinidadian sugar workers joined with Afro-Trinidadian oil workers in solidarity.
The Constitution remains the core of our problems in Trinidad and Tobago, Panday said in this interview last week with journalist SHARMAIN BABOOLAL, in which he was invited to share his views, in hindsight, on the powers of a prime minister in real terms, the party he founded (United National Congress), the role of the President, race, and the hot national topic—crime.
Politics
Q. Hello, Mr Panday. How you going?
A. Fairly well, thank you. I am trying to make the best use of the time I have left.
What was the most enjoyable thing you did today?
I planted some melongene, ochroes, kale and peppers. It is a wonderful experience to sow seeds, whether it be of plants or ideas, and watch them grow. Unfortunately, plants are more reliable than some human beings. Then, I played with my dog, Norman. If only human beings could be like Norman: kind, loving and affectionate without question.
How close are we, really, to a dictatorship, given the way the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) is accused of manipulating what should be independent institutions? Is this new? If not, can you give some examples, drawing reference from your vast knowledge?
Given our Constitution, we have always been under a form of dictatorship of one kind or another. We are made to believe that we have a democracy. Democracy means “power to the people”; a way of governing which depends on the will of the people. It is a society in which the citizens are in control of the government. Is that the form of Government we have? Democracy is not merely the right to vote every five years. In T&T, the Government directly and/or indirectly controls almost everything. That is a form of dictatorship.
Please explain your concept of a government of national unity.
At one time, I was wedded to and hopeful that a government of national unity was the way forward for our country, which was so multifaceted and fiercely divided. The experiment with the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) having failed, it became clear that we had to look at something else to end the pattern of racial/ethnic/regional voting that has plagued our country for so many years. It became clear that such an idea could not be successful under our present Constitution.
Is coalition politics still possible for Trinidad and Tobago? What can be done differently from the 1986 formula with the National Alliance for Reconstruction, which fell apart?
It would appear that under the present Constitution, coalition politics is not possible in T&T. There are too many factors militating against it.
There is so much love and emotion displayed by the people towards you. Do you have an interest in being an active politician?
When I ceased to be a member of Parliament in 2010, I had been a member of that institution for a continuous period of 35 years, and I was then 77 years old. Having regard to what had taken place in the UNC, I decided that my time had come to quit electoral politics, the accent being on “electoral”. I am still engaged in the politics. I shall never cease being “political”, in the sense that I shall always be ready to do all I can to make my country a better place for all of us to live in.
If not, will you accept that you are a voice that can make a difference in the national narrative now, which has the country polarised?
I do not know what difference my voice can make in the national narrative, which continues to keep the country polarised on the politics of race, ethnicity and the ethnic/ geographical configuration of our country. The national narrative is largely confined to the blame game, false promises and personal attacks. Little or nothing is said about how we are going to deal with the multitude of problems facing the country on a daily basis.
And how are you willing to help us lift the debate among the leadership in the country?
So long as the present political system continues to be our system of government, the low level and content of debate, both in and out of Parliament, will continue unabated.
You have long been an advocate of constitutional reform. Will you explain why, even after your stint as prime minister, you say change is needed? Do you see anyone with the capacity for effecting the reform of which you speak?
It is my stint as prime minister that has convinced me that constitutional change is required. No single person can reform the Constitution; only our Parliament can do so by passing the required legislation to effect the kind of change necessary for meaningful constitutional reform. To do so requires the enactment of certain laws by the Parliament that requires a special majority.
Having regard to our deeply divided Parliament, the ruling Government must have a special majority support of three-quarters, and in some cases three-fifths’ support of the members of Parliament, to effect the required reform. Only three prime ministers in T&T had such a majority support in Parliament, namely prime ministers Dr Eric Williams, ANR Robinson and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, none of whom wanted to reform the Constitution.
They preferred the results of the “divide-and-rule” concept of colonialism, which may have influenced prime minister Dr Eric Williams and the Constitution Commission at Marlborough House when the Constitution was being debated. The so-called republican Constitution introduced by Dr Williams in 1975 was a mere change of form and not of substance. The Westminster model remained intact.
Has social media (as the main form of communication) changed the political landscape? Does it, for example, breed illiteracy, hate?
I think social media has done several things. The introduction of the revolution in communication, the computer and the cellphone, has given a voice to a wider cross-section of our society which could have been used to create a better society. Unfortunately, it has also been used to hurt innocent people and institutions and further divide the society. Some have used it to foster obscenity, create and benefit from scams and other forms of criminal activity. The language on social media is sometimes atrocious grammatically and content-wise. While this media has sometimes contained very informative and erudite matters, it has given an opportunity to a wide cross-section to breed hate, malice, vindictiveness, racial division and conflict, and so forth.
Is being a prime minister all that it is made out to be, like how they say you have the most power under the Constitution?
The prime minister is the leader of the political party which obtained a majority of seats in the House of Representatives following a general election. Given that under our present Constitution, there is no genuine separation of powers between the various organs of the State (ie, the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary), the Prime Minister has tremendous power which he can use to influence the entire operations of the country. Unfortunately, such power is used to ensure a return to power.
What was the most important thing that you learnt from being a prime minister?
The most important thing I have learnt from being prime minister is that there is an urgent and pressing need for reform of our Constitution, which would involve a different political system. Without such reform, we shall never be able to deal with the several problems confronting our people and our country.
You have sat in opposition to four prime ministers—Eric Williams, George Chambers, ANR Robinson and Patrick Manning —can you give at least a synopsis of each as you dealt with them across the floor? Or share any other insight which you have about them, each?
Dr Williams was a very charming person, at times. We got along very well in the Parliament. But he had an infinite capacity for saying the right thing and then doing the wrong thing. For example, he promised production, discipline and tolerance, and then ran a government that produced the exact opposite. The same thing with the saying, “The future of our country lies in the school bags of our children”, etc. He further exacerbated the division of our country when he spoke of “the recalcitrant minority”, which had racial overtones.
George Chambers was among the kindest, most generous, unassuming, soft-spoken persons I have met. He was treated very badly by Dr Williams, who excluded him from his (Dr Williams’) inner circle, especially at teatime, because he was not a university graduate and sophisticated, upper-class member like the rest of his cronies. Consequently, Chambers, a member of the government, sat with the opposition during the tea break. That allowed me to spend a lot of time in conversation and camaraderie. He was unassuming during most of his political life and did not change, even after he became prime minister.
Arthur Raymond Napoleon Robinson was very ambitious, both in and out of the PNM. Unfortunately, even after leaving the PNM, he was not able to escape his inheritance of PNM politics. When he wanted something, he would do anything to achieve it, including making all sorts of promises which he had no intention of fulfilling. He would be very friendly while pursuing his vaulting ambition, but as soon as he got what he was after, he would become a very different person. Before the NAR, we were long and bitter political opponents during our respective political campaigns at election time. Our relationship has been a very chequered one.
You told us that politics has a morality of its own. Will you share a few rules of engagement that can compromise a prime minister?
I think that statement was generally misunderstood. The priests and nun who become celibates and did not “go out into the world and multiply”, contrary to the biblical injunction, have a morality of their own (I meant no disrespect). War has a morality of its own: kill or be killed. Kill the enemy before he kills you. In war, the morality is “do unto others as you know what they are going to do to you, only do them first”. In the same way, the world of business has its own morality and ethics in the pursuit of its objective: profits.
There is a plethora of other examples of institutions having a morality of its own in the pursuit of its objectives. In the struggle for political power, the combatants will go to any extreme to win. Lies, half-truths and innuendos are accepted norms. Political morality is similar to that of war. Do unto others as you know they are going to do unto you. Only do them first. The object is to win at any cost.
First there was the Democratic Labour Party (DLP, regarded as the Indian party), then after the oil and sugar riots emerged the United Labour Front (ULF). As a founder of the ULF, also of the United National Congress, can you trace how the politics in the traditional opposition party has changed? How different is the UNC from the DLP?
The emergence of the United Labour Front as a political party in 1975 was the direct result of Bloody Tuesday when the Labour movement realised that unless it had political power, it could not sustain the gains made for the workers by the trade unions. Prior to the formation of the ULF, political support for the then-opposition was largely based on Indians south of the Caroni River against Africans of the East-West Corridor and above.
In 1973, there was a confluence of the struggles for better working conditions of the largely Afro-Trini workers in the oil industry, led by George Weekes, and the struggle of largely Indo-Trini workers in the sugar industry, led by myself. The joint struggles united the workers of both races in a common cause against a common employer, the PNM government.
When on March 18, 1975, the oil and sugar workers tried to engage in a peaceful march from San Fernando to Port of Spain for “peace, bread and justice”, it was brutally suppressed (Bloody Tuesday). The majority of the “working class” of both races decided that the only way to protect the gains of the powerful State was to become a political force themselves. This led to the formation of the United Labour Front (ULF), which in 1976 became the opposition in Parliament. The joint struggles of the Afro-Trinbagonians of the oil industry with the Indo-Trinbagonian workers of the sugar industry broke the racial/ethnic divide of the electors in opposition to the governing PNM.
The opposition was no longer an “Indian” party but a party of Afro-Indo workers who now had a common interest... the improvement of the middle and lower echelons of our society. Unfortunately, with the change of leadership of the original UNC and the loss of its working and middle-class support, the present UNC has reverted to its attempt to organise an Indian base, with the result that the politics has now reverted to its position before the emergence of the ULF and its subsequent incarnation of the original UNC. It is unfortunate that since 2010, the politics has reverted to the racial/ethnic division of our country. Now, the only answer to this kind of politics can only end with a reform of the political system.
What are the institutional shortcomings of the UNC as it stands today when compared with your time at the helm?
With the loss of the working and middle-class base of the original UNC, the present leadership has introduced a system of sycophants and hangers-on in order to sustain power within the party. Most institutions in the party have been rendered dysfunctional in order to hold on to office.
By which means would you say your politics came to what seemed an abrupt end?
My political sojourn did not come abruptly but by a slow and painful process. It began when three men from my government—Ramesh Maharaj, Ralph Maraj and Trevor Sudama—for selfish reasons, joined with the opposition to bring down the government. Later, the party’s internal elections were rigged to remove me as political leader.
What makes the apparent rift between you and Kamla Persad-Bissessar seem insurmountable?
When Kamla Persad-Bissessar became prime minister, I went to her home and asked her what I could do to help? After much hemming and hawing, which lasted a long time, she eventually said I could accompany her to an Indian singing competition which was being held later the same evening at Skinner Park in San Fernando. I declined. I have not had the pleasure of meeting her since that “fateless” evening.
If you found yourself alone in a room with both Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Dr Keith Rowley at the same time, what would you tell them, on behalf of us, the people?
Please get together and amend the Constitution to give real and meaningful power to the people.
You will fully support your daughter Mickela; what difference do you see that she can bring to the politics of Trinidad and Tobago?
I believe that there are many young, bright, honest and intelligent members of our society—young people in this country who are capable of doing a good job running the country—but they do not, and cannot, get an opportunity to do so under the present political system, unless they join one of the two political parties engaged in the parliamentary game of musical chairs, which appears to be the main occupation under the present system.
I do not agree with the critics of this statement who argue that the young people do not have the necessary experience. The answer to this argument is that those of us with vast political experience can become advisers to the young, vibrant and energetic team of young legislators. In this way, we shall have the benefit of both youth and experience in the task of running the government.
What is your response to remarks that the UNC is not about dynasty, in obvious reference to Mickela? Is there a Panday dynasty, as suggested?
The word “dynasty” means the succession of people from the same family who play a prominent role in business, politics or another field. If that is the objection to the participation in politics of my daughter, then the family of no politician could or should engage in political activity. I do not believe it is fair to deny the right of any to enter politics or any other pursuit, just because their parents were engaged in that pursuit. Had that been the case, then Indira Gandhi, Justin Trudeau, Rajiv Gandhi, Yoweri Museveni, Supriya Sule, Priyanka Gandhi and hundreds of other children of politicians, including women, would have been excluded from making a political contribution to their respective countries.
• Tomorrow: More on politics, race and crime