As Trinidad and Tobago recorded a depressing and alarming 32 deaths yesterday, the highest in a single day since the pandemic began, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh admitted that healthcare workers are burnt out.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said it’s no secret that doctors, nurses and all frontline staff are exhausted and under stress and called on the public to do its part in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.
Deyalsingh said, “We have made absolutely no secret over the past two years, especially starting about six months into the pandemic, that healthcare workers are tired. They are exhausted. And what was indicated by those junior doctors is in fact the absolute truth. We have said so on these platforms going back months now that our healthcare workers are under stress especially those on the frontline, the doctors and the nurses.
“What we need now is less persons coming into the hospitals. The final resolution is us at the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities) and the ministry trying to do our best to give these heroes in the frontline relief, but we also need the population to assist us by not engaging in activities which spread the virus. And secondly, they could also assist us by simply getting vaccinated,” he added.
While he noted RHAs have been trying to rotate staff, give them days off and provide psychological counselling to staff, he confessed, “All that is not enough.”
Instead, he said the ball now lies in the hands of the public. Deyalsingh added, “The message I want to give out to the public is to help the healthcare workers… Before you can apply a solution, you need to understand the problem. The problem isn’t the healthcare workers. The problem is that feedstock coming into the system where 89 per cent of them are not vaccinated. So, if we identify the problem, then we could apply the solution. The solution is to help and to protect healthcare workers and not only the healthcare workers because this could have a domino effect on the country and other sectors.”
He also said if people do not adhere to public health regulations and not get vaccinated, Trinidad and Tobago will experience a surge of the Omicron variant on top of the Delta variant.
Stop the gatherings
As the parallel healthcare system gets closer to its capacity, Deyalsingh also admitted there aren’t any more doctors to hire.
As such, he also called on the population to stop having gatherings.
Deyalsingh revealed that he’s received a number requests from people to have birthday parties, weddings, christenings and other functions.
Though the authorisation for such activities do not lie in his remit as Minister of Health, he warned the population of its consequences.
“Some people see these death rates every day and it does not impact upon them. A mother wants to host a birthday party for a 10-year-old who is unvaccinated, because we are not vaccinating that age group yet, with 40 other children… Let’s supposed it happened and 40 children become infected and present to Accident and Emergency with these same doctors and nurses, who are we to put the responsibility on? The Minister of Health, the doctors who are overworked, the nurses? Who bears that responsibility?” he said.
“They want to have weddings for 200 people, christenings, birthday parties, functions. People have to internalise what we are facing around the world and tailor your expectations that right now these things cannot happen.”
Additionally, he pleaded with people to follow his lead this Christmas.
“This Christmas is going to be a very, very quiet Christmas for me. I am going to lead by example. Very, very quiet Christmas and I fear that the message is not getting through. People are saying they are tired of the pandemic. People may be tired but the virus has been re-energised. The virus has rein-vented itself. The virus is not tired. The virus is raring to go and is looking for susceptible people, those with comorbidities and those unvaccinated so that’s the reality of the situation,” he added.