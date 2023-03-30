A US$100 million (TT$700m) victory for the people of Trinidad and Tobago in the US courts.
This was the declaration of former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi last night shortly after the verdict was handed down in the civil asset forfeiture case in Miami arising out of the Piarco airport corruption matter.
“The jury concluded that all three defendants—businessman Steve Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation (which provided the specialised equipment at the airport)—were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and the jury also granted the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act claims made by the State which trebled the damages.
“The net effect of the verdict is that the State is the beneficiary of the trebling of damages automatically and is also entitled to prejudgment interest of at least US$25 million. Final judgment will be well in excess of US$100 million,” Al-Rawi stated.
The case involved the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago v Birk Hillman Consultants, Inc, et al, in the Circuit Court in and for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Case No 04-11813 CA 30 (the “Piarco Miami Civil Lawsuit”).
Al-Rawi, as corporate representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the Piarco Miami Civil Lawsuit, indicated that after an approximately two-hour deliberation, a jury comprised of six residents of Miami-Dade County, Florida, found Ferguson liable for multiple claims arising from fraud perpetrated in connection with the redevelopment of the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Al-Rawi reported that the court earlier found that defendants Brian Kuei Tung, the former minister of finance in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation, also were liable. Calmaquip was formerly headquartered in Miami.
“At the trial’s conclusion, the jury found by clear and convincing evidence that Mr Ferguson had violated Florida’s RICO statutes, and was also liable for fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. The jury further found that the Defendants caused over US$32 million in damages to the Republic,” Al-Rawi stated.
He said in the coming weeks, proceedings will be set to enter final judgment in accordance with the verdict, and that the State will pursue its recovery of the award in due course.
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz presided over the announcement of the verdict around 6 p.m. from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse at 73 West Flagler Street in Miami. The State had filed its initial complaint in May 2004.
By the time it filed its Fifth Amended Complaint in April 2007, the case included a total of 56 defendants, including 11 individuals, 12 corporate entities, and 33 in rem defendants (comprising bank accounts and tangible assets).
The State alleged that defendants Ferguson, Kuei Tung and Gutierrez had conspired with others to corrupt the bidding process on two construction packages, as well as the maintenance contract for the Piarco International Airport.
Al-Rawi said in April 2016, the court granted summary judgment against Gutierrez, concluding he was liable for fraud and violations of Florida’s RICO statutes.
Gutierrez pleaded guilty in 2006 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and transportation of stolen property, in violation of US federal law related to his involvement in the Piarco project.
In October 2019, the court defaulted Kuei Tung for refusing to attend his deposition to answer questions about the case. The default resulted in liability against Kuei Tung for the same claims.
In addition, the court also determined that Kuei Tung was liable for conspiracy to commit fraud, Al-Rawi said.
On March 6, Judge Diaz commenced a four-week jury trial to determine liability against Ferguson, and damages for the other defendants. After two days of jury selection, opening statements were delivered by each party on Wednesday, March 8.
The State, represented by its US Counsel, White & Case LLP, tendered ten full days of evidence against the defendants before resting its case. Defendants followed with four days of their own evidence.
19 years of litigation
This matter brings to a conclusion 19 years of litigation in which Trinidadian defendants faced a court and, for the first time, a decision on liability has been made in the Piarco airport corruption matter.
In the build-up to this case, Kuei Tung and others had argued that the case was compromised because of the current Attorney General’s conflict of interest, leading to Attorney General Reginald Armour being disqualified from participating as Attorney General and representative of the Trinidad and Tobago Government in this matter.
After Armour’s disqualification, Al-Rawi, who had brought the case back to life in 2015 when he became Attorney General, and who had pursued the case since then, resumed control over the management of the matter and was a witness in the case.
The State had alleged that during construction of the Piarco airport, several public officials and other persons and companies conspired, through bid-rigging, bribes and fraud, to obtain contracts at hyper-inflated prices.