US: Blame Maduro

The United States Embassy in Port of Spain says many continue to try to blame US sanctions against Venezuela for the suffering of the Venezuelan people, leading to millions of them fleeing their homes.
But in a statement yesterday, the US Embassy pointed out that this was not true.
“It is (Nicolas) Maduro and his backers, not sanctions, who are to blame for the Venezuelan people suffering dire economic, political and human rights conditions, and have caused millions to flee their homes since he assumed power,” the US Embassy said.
It noted that the Venezuela sanctions programme was designed to limit the Maduro regime’s sources of revenue and promote accountability for those who stood in the way of restoring democracy in Venezuela, while also ensuring the flow of humanitarian goods and services to the Venezuelan people.
“There are no sanctions or restrictions on the importation of food and medicines to Venezuela, while the Maduro regime uses its revenues to buy Russian weapons instead of food. The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance for the Venezuela regional crisis and has contributed more than US$1.2 billion to the cause since 2017 alone, including over US$11 million to support Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts in helping Venezuelans living in the country,” the Embassy added.
The Embassy noted that the Venezuelan economy was in free-fall long before the United States began to impose sanctions in August 2017.
“In 2013, Venezuela was forced to devalue its currency due to shortages in food staples. Oil production in Venezuela in 2014 was down to 2.3 million barrels per day from its high of three million barrels per day in 1999. When global oil prices plummeted in 2014, the Venezuelan economy, which was and remains solely dependent on energy, suffered greatly,” the Embassy noted.
Socialist bureaucracy
It said corruption and socialist bureaucracy are also stifling business and entrepreneurship, and local and international investment. “In 2014, the World Bank ranked Venezuela 181 of 185 countries in the ease of doing business ranking. That same year the Heritage Foundation rated Venezuela 175th of 178th in economic freedom. In 2014, inflation in Venezuela became the worst in the world as it surpassed 100 per cent. In 2016, food imports had fallen 71 per cent and medicine and medical equipment imports had fallen 68 per cent,” the Embassy stated.
“By the end of 2016, oil production had fallen to two million barrels per day, a level not seen since 1990. In addition, the Maduro regime continues to block the United Nations World Food Programme and international aid groups from bringing in food into Venezuela as the people suffer through one of the world’s worst hunger crises,” it said.
The Embassy said political oppression was another reason people give up hope and seek a better life outside of Venezuela.
It said in 2015, when the Venezuelan people voted for the political opposition in the National Assembly elections, the Maduro regime used the Supreme Tribunal to throw out National Assembly decisions.
“In 2017, Maduro formed his own legislative body called the Constituent National Assembly, while attempting to dissolve the legitimate National Assembly. In 2018, Maduro grossly rigged his presidential election, claiming he won 67.8 per cent of the vote. International observers called the election a sham. It was only in January 2019 when the opposition in the National Assembly decided they had no other option but to declare Juan Guaido interim president of the country using Article 233 of the Venezuela constitution,” the US Embassy stated.
It went on: “In 2019 and 2020, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) issued two reports highlighting the deplorable human rights situation in Venezuela. In October 2020, the independent fact-finding mission of the OHCHR concluded that Venezuelan state actors have committed large-scale human-rights violations that include extra-judicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture, and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, some of which amount to crimes against humanity. Venezuela faces a serious and deteriorating human rights crisis.”