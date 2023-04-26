US citizens rescued

Rescued in the nick of time.
This is how it happened for three people-two United States citizens and a Trinidadian-who were pulled out of a luxury vehicle after flood waters in Sangre Chiquito almost covered their SUV yesterday.
Around 12.30 p.m., the occupants of a white Porsche Macan—US citizen Brian Pray, his wife Shelly and his Trinidadian cousin, who was driving, were attempting to make their down the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Chiquito.
The road was submerged by flood water at the time.
As the Porsche continued on the road, strong under-currents spun the vehicle until it eventually jammed against the railing of a submerged bridge.
Though the vehicle was no longer moving, the occupants had no way of getting out as the doors of the vehicle were stuck.
Luckily, a good Samaritan driving a Dumore Enterprises truck took the decision to use the vehicle to rescue the occupants of the Porsche.
All three had to exit through the sunroof of the vehicle, then jump onto the truck.
Speaking to reporters following the incident, Pray said, “When the water started coming in the car that was like, ‘alright this is real’. So thank God for that railing though. Every time I come to Trinidad with my cousin, we do some weird things but this one tops it.”
Less than 20 minutes later, another man attempted to cross the same flooded road.
Residents tried to encourage the man not to go further.
Luckily, the currents forced him to go back to the safety.
Residents said the man is believed to have mental health issues.
Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram recalled the incident with the Porsche and its occupants.
“A Porsche with two tourists from the United States of America came to spend some time with their cousins and apparently they went through two watercourses and they interpreted that this one would have been out of harm’s way but unfortunately if it wasn’t for a railing that SUV would have gone into the river and we would have had casualties for this dreaded day in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“We are lucky that a good Samaritan was able to offer their vehicle and we took the initiative to go and rescue these people, because God alone knows how long that railing would have lasted for, because what I am told is there is a bridge to the back of that house and the bridge has more or less eroded with the level of water,” he added.
Describing yesterday’s flooding as a “bad day for the region of Sangre Grande”, Juteram said the corporation only had one backhoe, which was already in use assisting with fallen trees elsewhere, and in order to assist with flood waters as high as in Sangre Chiquito, the corporation needed an amphibious vehicle.
Grande homes flooded
From dozens of people being trapped in their flooded homes, emergency rescue required as vehicles were marooned, fallen trees cutting off access to roads and landslips reported, yesterday’s April showers caused mayhem in Sangre Grande and environs.
From as early as 4 a.m. yesterday, residents of Sangre Chiquito said they experienced heavy rainfall which lasted well into mid-morning preventing them from getting to work or school, as flood waters quickly began to rise.
And by 7 a.m. many residents of Sangre Chiquito said they faced their worst nightmares as their homes were flooded.
Speaking to the Express via phone, resident Shinelle Leopold said her home was completely flooded.
Leopold said, “Basically everything from beds to chairs to stove to fridge, I lost everything. I have four young children; I lost all their school clothes and school supplies. It is an upstairs and downstairs, and the downstairs is completely flooded. It is horrible. My mother-in-law who lives to the front also lost everything and my 62-year-old uncle who is wheelchair-bound and has Parkinson’s disease is on his bed trapped in the house still right now.”
Up to last night, Leopold said flood waters were still high inside her home.
As such, she and her family had to stay by relatives.
Also speaking to the Express yesterday, Seechandra Park resident Pauline Applewhite said, “Right now everything in a mess. This is the first time I ever saw so much water. We see water but we never see it coming into the house like this. The volume of water that came, we didn’t have time to do anything or move much because it’s just me and my daughter here. We had to struggle to lift up the washing machine, the fridge, furniture. Everything damaged.
“The tiles in the house raise up. We didn’t have time to get any sandbags. This happened after seven this morning so we had to put all the clothes on the ground to help cushion water from coming inside. All my good sheets and towels, everything. My garage flooded, all my tools outside gone. I had material to fix the house, all that gone.”
Applewhite said: “I transport children with my car, that’s my daily bread. Now I have no car. The whole car inside flooded. It’s really hard. It’s stressful to see what’s going on. I just did some work by the mechanic last Saturday as school was about to reopen and now this happened.”
Similarly, another resident of Seechandra Park, Magdelene Beckles said, “My whole house under water right now. I lost everything. The whole street got flooded. Usually, we don’t flood like that in the sense that everybody getting a touch but today everybody got a touch from front to back.
“I was up since 4 a.m. because the rain was constant and I was monitoring it. It stopped so I was trying to organise to go to work. When I reach Sangre Grande, I had to turn back and by the time I drive out and drive back in, my whole house was under water already.”
She said in 2018 the flood waters “reach in the yard, in the porch and I lost almost everything. Today the water was actually in my boots, so you could imagine the height. Today was the worst. My son and I tried to see what we could salvage in all this water but I lost my beds, my dryer, my bedroom and everything is under water, furniture, appliances, everything. We are trapped inside the house right now but the water is kind of going down. It running out slow.”
Asked if she received any assistance she replied: “None, none, none whatsoever. Usually the Councillor (Kenwyne Phillip) would come but I haven’t seen him this time. They (village council) are now saying to come and get bags and go down to Turure, but I have to ask them how am I getting out my house to come to collect bags to go Turure and you can’t even pass? All there flood out. How the hell am I getting from here to there? These people crazy.”
Another resident, Tricia Gabriel, said in addition to two of her bedrooms and garage being flooded, she also lost dozens of ducks.
Speaking to the Express while cleaning up yesterday, she said furniture and appliances such as her washer and mattress were also damaged by flood waters.
“All my ducks gone down the river,” she added.
Several other residents left distraught by yesterday’s flooding told the Express that they are yet to fully recover from last year’s flooding.
However, yesterday’s flooding was worse.
Minister: It was not a normal
amount of rain for April
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the first responders are the regional corporations when floods occur.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, he said the ministry was responding to reports of fallen trees and landslips and the like.
Sinanan said, “We have had for the last three days basically some inclement weather. Some strange, very heavy downfalls concentrated in certain areas. And what we saw was a lot of flash flooding. In some areas, the water ran off very quickly and, in some areas, there were some stagnated waters, so we’re doing the investigations to make sure that if there are any areas that are blocked or anything, that we clear them because we haven’t really entered the rainy season as yet. This downpour that we got over the last couple of days, it was not a normal amount of rain for the month of April in a short space of time but it is something that we have to get accustomed to and we have to prepare ourselves as best for it, because this seems to be the new norm.”
He noted: “In some areas, the water came up very high and an assessment is being done to see what would have been the cause of that. Take for instance the Sangre Chiquito area where they had a lot of water and that is not a norm for that area.”
Asked what sort of assistance was being given to flood victims, he responded, “There is a process. Whenever there is a disaster, there is something that triggers. The ODPM, the Disaster Management Unit for the regional corporations and then you have the local government and then we come in and give them support once it’s requested from us as well as we go in and we do the cleaning work and things like that. There’s a system that they follow. The disaster management team in the different regions are the ones who will kick in first.”