US Embassy provides breakdown of $$

The United States Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has provided a breakdown of the millions it gave to humanitarian and non-governmental organisations to support Venezuelan migrants.
The disclosure comes on the heels of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asking where did the US$11,440,016.43 million in United States funding go to support Venezuelan migrants, as he noted no money was received by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister was responding to a question on the “pull” factors for the migrant crisis facing this country at a news conference on Wednesday.
“Pull factor? Well I was hoping that by now you could tell me where $11 million (US) was going. That’s a huge pull.
“If there is $11 million (US) in Trinidad and Tobago to support migrants coming here, as the head of the Government of this country, I would love to know who is getting that money, and I am awaiting the answers to that because it would tell me what exactly the strength of the pull factor is,” Rowley said.
The US Embassy had stated last Sunday that the US Government was the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance for the Venezuela regional crisis, and noted that since 2017 it had contributed more than $1.2 billion to the cause, including US$11 million to support T&T’s efforts in helping Venezuelans living in this country.
The breakdown
Contacted by the Express, the US Embassy provided an answer to the PM’s question yesterday showing that the United States government gave US$11,440,016.43 to mostly NGOs in Trinidad and Tobago to assist Venezuelan refugees over the past three years.
According to the breakdown provided by Kedenard Raymond, public affairs officer at the US Embassy in Port of Spain, the only arm of the State that received US funding for Covid-19 assistance was the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) heliport facility which got US$88,692.81 in 2020.
The TTDF was one of four entities that received funding specifically for Covid-19 assistance this year.
Other recipients were as follows:
• The International Organisation for Migration (IOM)—US$250,000 for multi-sector assistance.
• UNICEF—US$135,000
• US$650.62 for purchase of portable water in Icacos/Cedros where a number of Venezuelans migrants have settled.
• Overall, the lion’s share of the money went to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for multi-sector assistance with US$3 million given in 2018/2019 and US$1.9 million in 2020.
The UNHCR is a UN agency mandated to aid and protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people, and to assist in their voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement to a third country.
• An organisation called Democracy International (DI) received US$1.5 million for a USAID Community Resilience Initiative (CRI) project.
According to its website DI is partnering with leading local civil society organisations to reduce the risk of victimisation of refugees and migrants and to enhance direct, positive engagement between Trinidadian/Tobagonian and Venezuelan communities.
• The Living Water Community, under a Julia Taft Grant, received US$23,500 and US$25,000, respectively, in 2018/2019 from the US government.
• In 2020 the Catholic Commission got $25,545 under the Julia Taft Grant.
• The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) received US$1.1 million in total for 2018/2019 and 2020 (excluding Covid-19 assistance).
• UNICEF received some US$650,000 for protection over the same time period.
• United Nations Women received US$600,000 in 2018/2019 for gender-based violence protection.
• The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) received US$100,000 for multi-sector assistance.
Capacity building
The Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) received a total of US$2,041,628 for the past three years for multi-sector assistance.
According to its website, PADF has operated in Trinidad and Tobago since 2013.
It implemented the Resistance and Prevention Program (RAPP), funded by the US State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), from October 2013 to January 2019.
This programme was implemented in three different phases. The first two phases focused on the Bahamas, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. The third phase of the programme took place entirely in Trinidad and Tobago.
RAPP was part of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) and featured components which included organisational and professional capacity building in which law enforcement, judicial sector, and other officials received training on social crime prevention methodologies.