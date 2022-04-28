A new chapter could be in store for the Country Club in Maraval as the United States government may be constructing a spanking new, state-of-the-art embassy at the site.
The Express had sent questions to the United States Embassy in Trinidad on Monday, asking whether there were plans to purchase the Country Club.
The US Embassy issued a release yesterday saying the US Department of State is in discussions to relocate the US Embassy in Port of Spain. It did not name the Country Club as the site.
However, the Express understands that discussions are in train to make the Country Club the new location for the US Embassy.
“Once a decision is concluded on a site, the embassy will issue a statement. This important and exciting project will benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago in many ways,” said the release.
“The US government’s commitment to the construction of a new embassy is a powerful indicator of the long-standing, robust relationship between the people and government of the United States and the people and Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” the release added.
The release said, “In addition to providing scores of jobs during the new embassy’s construction, the project will showcase state-of-the-art and eco-friendly designs and materials. It will also allow us to better serve our constituents, improve the experience for visa applicants, and provide new and improved facilities and services for those conducting business with the US government.”
The Country Club is owned by Joseph Fernandes.
The Express yesterday reported that there has been talk for several years that Fernandes had been trying to sell the 12 acres of prime property.
It was also reported that representatives from the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago visited the site in 2021, accompanied by officials from the US Embassy.
Tennis players who use the courts at the club said they received a letter from the club saying they will have to vacate by the end of the month, but no reason was given as to why.
The Country Club sits right across the road from the Chinese Embassy.
In 2018, the People’s Republic of China opened in Maraval its largest embassy in the English-speaking Caribbean region.
The sprawling diplomatic premises on two and half acres of land at 76 Long Circular Road was officially opened by Chinese Ambassador Song Yumin.
The lavish property includes flats for staff, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Song had told the Express the search for new premises began in 2008, with the help of the Trinidad and Tobago Government.
National Trust assessment
National Trust chairman Margaret McDowall, in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, said the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs asked the National Trust to conduct an assessment on the Country Club.
“The building itself, what is left of that building, the heritage portion is not there anymore. The way it is now, it does not have the heritage element; a lot of it is more history, but the history is not reflected by the building itself,” she said.
“It’s not the kind of building that we can actually save in that respect, and it is not listed so we wouldn’t have the power to hold it even if we wanted to,” she said.
Asked her thoughts about the US Embassy establishing new offices at the Country Club, McDowall said: “I think it’s a lovely site, it’s a site that’s crying out for some good use. It’s a very large site, it would be a suitable site, but we’re not in any way involved in the decision of the sale.”
She said a lot of the artefacts at the Country Club may be kept by the Fernandes family.
“The things we think are very valuable, some of the brass furnishings and fixtures and so on. I suspect the family will keep that. There is a marble staircase in the front that’s valuable,” she said.
She said there is also valuable stonework as the stone came from the Maraval River.
She said in terms of the actual building, most of it is not original.
“We talked about the trees and identified trees that we felt were worthy of upholding and keeping,” she said.