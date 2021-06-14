US gift of 80 vials to T&T mocked online

The online mockery generated from a social media post from the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago announcing that it had donated 80 vials of Covid-19 vaccine to this country was reported on international news site Business Insider.
“The government of the United States of America has made a donation of Covid-19 vaccines to the government of Trinidad and Tobago. The donation includes 80 vials of Pfizer vaccines. The United States is committed to assisting the Government of Trinidad and Tobago with its vaccination efforts. We believe that every vaccine counts,” the US Embassy tweet read.
The Business Insider report yesterday stated that the tweet has been widely shared, with many comments expressing surprise at the size of the gift compared to Trinidad and Tobago’s population of 1.4 million.
“Many mocked the gift, with some users sharing memes about the donation,” it stated.
The report noted that the doses will go to the National Security Ministry.
It added that a single vial of Pfizer vaccine can produce five doses, and is administered in two shots 21 days apart, meaning that the gift is likely to yield some 400 shots and could vaccinate 200 people.
The report noted that the embassy’s original tweet has been quote-tweeted more than 1,800 times at time of writing, and garnered over 400 replies.
Questions were raised on social media about the last line of the Business Insider report which stated,“The embassy website also announces US President Joe Biden’s commitment to deliver 500 million vaccines to low-income nations via COVAX, but Trinidad and Tobago does not qualify under that scheme.”
However US Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Shante Moore stated yesterday that the US will continue to assist the T&T Government with vaccinating T&T citizens.
He added the United States is working with the World Health Organisation and COVAX, vaccine manufacturers, and with their democratic partners around the world to expeditiously vaccinate as many people as possible. —Anna Ramdass