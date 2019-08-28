THE United States Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) will anchor off the La Brea Port in Brighton, La Brea, from September 3-12.
The ship is coming to Trinidad and Tobago to assist with the provision of medical services in the southern part of Trinidad, where there is an additional burden on health facilities as the highest concentration of migrants displaced by the crisis in Venezuela is in the South, the US Embassy in Port of Spain said in a statement yesterday.
Members of the public can access services for free clinics on a first-come, first-served basis.
No pre-registration is required.
ID is also not required to seek medical care but will be helpful if medicine has to be dispensed, the embassy stated.
The following are the clinic sites:
• Rio Claro Free Medical Clinic: August 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ecclesville Presbyterian School, Rio Claro. Medical services offered are Adult Medicine, General Medicine, Physical Therapy and Paediatrics.
• Cedros Free Medical Clinic: September 5-10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Cedros Community Centre. The medical services offered are Adult Medical Services, Paediatric Medical Services, Dental, Optometry, and Physical Therapy.
• Point Fortin Free Medical Clinic: September 5-10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the South West Regional Indoor Sport Arena (SWRISA), Point Fortin. The medical services offered are Adult Medical Services, Paediatric Medical Services, Dental, Optometry, Physical Therapy and Dermatology.
• La Brea Free Medical Clinic: September 6 and 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National Energy Skills Centre, La Brea. Medical services offered are General Medicine, Paediatrics, Chronic Disease testing, and other basic medical tests.
• Debe Free Medical Clinic: September 6 and 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fun Splash, Debe. Medical services offered are General Medicine, Women’s Health (including pap smears), HIV testing, and various vaccinations and basic medical tests.
In order to accommodate the greatest number of appointments, doctors will only address one medical issue per patient per visit.
The patient must prioritise and determine which issue that will be.
Patients may re-enter at the end of the line upon completion, or visit the clinic on multiple days to receive treatment.
The clinics do not review any medical documents ahead of time.
Patients should not send any documents to the US Embassy.
Surgeries on board
Surgeries will be performed on board the USNS Comfort from September 5-10, the Embassy said.
There is no registration or walk-in service for the Comfort as all surgical candidates are pre-selected and screened, primarily from Ministry of Health’s existing patient waiting lists.
“Please note while the USNS Comfort will anchor at sea near La Brea Port, persons should not attempt to visit the ship on supply boats, as the port is a secure site.
“There will also be helicopter activity close to the medical sites as supplies are transported. Residents should not be alarmed or, for safety reasons, try to get close,” the statement said.
The visit of the USNS Comfort is part of the ship’s deployment to South America, Central America, and the Caribbean for a five-month medical assistance mission, as a result of the humanitarian crisis created by the ongoing political and economic instability in Venezuela, the embassy said.
The deployment is a function of the US Enduring Promise initiative extending hope and an outstretched hand to communities in the region and the displaced citizens of Venezuela.