US points to ‘killer cops’

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO recorded “significant human rights issues” last year, including credible reports of unlawful killings by police, refoulement of asylum-seekers, serious acts of corruption, and trafficking in persons.
This was noted in the US Department of State’s 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released yesterday.
The report examined Caricom member states, with Haiti and Jamaica identified as having credible reports that officials alleged to have committed human rights abuses were not subject to full and swift accountability.
As it pertained to Trinidad and Tobago, the report stated that “the Government took steps to identify, investigate, prosecute, and punish officials who committed human rights abuses or corruption, but impunity persisted due to open-ended investigations and the generally slow pace of criminal judicial proceedings”.
The 20-page report was divided into seven sections which examined issues such as respect for the integrity of the person; respect for civil liberties; freedom to participate in the political process; corruption and lack of transparency in Government; Governmental posture towards international and non-governmental investigation of alleged abuses of human rights; discrimination and societal abuses; and worker’s rights.
The report stated that the human rights situation in Trinidad and Tobago was marked by “credible reports” of police killings, which were often reported as being arbitrary or unlawful.
The April 22, 2022, report surrounding the death of PC Clarence Gilkes after officers allegedly confronted Jehlano Romney in Diego Martin was listed as an example.
“In August, the Director of Public Prosecutions gave investigators permission to charge police constable Kristian Genty for the murder of Gilkes as well as for shooting with intent to harm Romney, and charge police constable Crystal Williams-Bowman for shooting at Romney with intent to cause harm. On November 13, Romney was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen. As of mid-December, police were investigating Romney’s death,” the report stated.
It gave other examples including the July 2, 2022 killings of Fabien Richards, 21, and 17-year-olds Leonardo Niko Williams and Isaiah Roberts in an alleged confrontation with police at Independence Square, Port of Spain, near Republic Bank. Three other occupants in the vehicle were arrested and released without charge.
The incident is under investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
Prison conditions were described to be harsh due to overcrowding at facilities and inadequate sanitation, although it was noted that improvements have been made to address this.
And while the law prohibited arbitrary arrest and detention, the US State Department noted that there have been instances of wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. It was pointed out that the Government generally respects legal requirements and allows monitoring by UN officials and human rights organisations.
However, the report lamented that investigations into abuses are often slow, creating a climate of impunity.
As it pertained to trafficking, the report recalled that last October senior police officials acknowledged the involvement of police with transnational gangs in the trafficking of drugs, weapons and people.
“NGOs reported and government officials acknowledged corruption, bribery and extortion of immigration, police, and Coast Guard officials by human traffickers and by corrupt immigration officials,” the statement read.
Extrajudicial killings
On March 8, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warned that Trinidad and Tobago may be on the verge of not getting valuable US help on national security matters due to “certain developments in the public domain”.
At the time, Rowley was speaking at the PNM’s public meeting in Barataria.
He noted that he had been recently asked to attend a meeting with the US government.
He explained that according to US law, nations that have police officers involved in extrajudicial killings which violate human rights are not eligible to receive US aid for national security purposes.
“Something happened in T&T which caused the (US) government to want to see me, to tell me that as a result of certain developments in the public domain in T&T, and known to them in the private domain, T&T is now on the verge of not getting assistance, very valuable assistance, from the US,” the Prime Minister said.
Human trafficking probe
Controversy erupted at the Parliament sitting last month after Opposition MP Rodney Charles said the United States July 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report stated that T&T maintains its position on the Tier 2 Watchlist in part because it did not take action against “senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking”.
In response Rowley said they did hear the allegation and, when investigated, found the report was referring to current Members of Parliament who are not on the PNM benches.
United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond, in an interview with the Express, clarified that “senior Government officials” meant anyone in the Government’s employ.
She explained that “senior Government officials” as referred to in the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons 2022 Report are employees on the Government’s payroll who are accountable to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
She said anyone who is in the Government’s employ and who has a position of authority is a Government official.
“This is really about who is accountable to the people and that is what we mean by Government,” she added.