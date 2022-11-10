THE United States State Department updated its travel advisory to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, telling its citizens to reconsider travel to this country.
On October 5, the US State Department, Bureau and Consular Affairs, maintained a Level 2 advisory for T&T (exercise extreme caution). However, the city of Port of Spain was issued a Level 4 advisory—do not travel. However, as of Tuesday, Trinidad and Tobago currently has a Level 3 advisory listing.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, noted the US Department of State’s travel advisories had further changes, with Port of Spain improving from Level 4 to Level 3, in addition to the overall country rating moving from Level 2 to Level 3.
“These changes, and some of the particular narrative content of the advisory, will be discussed with the US Embassy in the near future, and subsequently we will be in a position to share further public comments.
“US counterparts continue to support and partner with our Ministry of National Security and other key national stakeholders in ongoing measures and initiatives aimed toward improving the security situation in our nation,” Browne said.
The travel listing was reissued with updates on crime and security.
“Reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime. Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas in Port of Spain: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah. After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches. Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain,” the travel advisory read.
Under the country summary, it was stated that violent crime—such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion and kidnapping—was common. Additionally, gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, was also described as common, with it being explained that a significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.
‘Exercise increased caution’
“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas. Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” the advisory read.
After October’s advisory, the US Embassy issued a release in which it explained its actions then, saying the update was “due to a change in health restrictions for Covid-19”, and that the advisories “do not target specific countries”.
At the time, the security and safety aspects of the advisory, it noted, had not changed. It was explained that advisories are updated when any change is made to the advisory, and are also updated when the advisory is lowered. “The Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. We are committed to providing US citizens with the most up-to-date, fact-based, accurate, and transparent information to keep US citizens informed when they are abroad,” the release read.