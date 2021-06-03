US vaccines coming

AS Covid-19 deaths show little sign of abating, good news has come to Trinidad and Tobago of a vaccine gift from the United States.
According to Shante Moore, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, this gift comes with no hidden conditions and imposing conditions as other countries are doing.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is also Caricom chairman, yesterday held a telephone conference with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, following which a media release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated:
“This is the very latest in a series of high-level contacts which the chairman of Caricom, Prime Minister Rowley, has been having with high-level officials of the US administration in recent weeks.”
The Express sent questions to the Prime Minister asking whether any time frame and vaccine quantity for T&T were given by Harris, but there was no immediate response.
Apart from Rowley, Harris also spoke to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mexico President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei.
“In four separate calls, the vice-president notified each of the leaders that the Biden-Harris administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of Covid vaccines to their respective countries and others, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June,” senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement on Harris’ calls with foreign leaders.
The vaccine doses are likely to be shared with the countries by June as the US administration plans to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June.
No favours
Details of the first 25 million doses were released on Thursday. Out of these, 19 million doses will be shared through COVAX, the vaccine coalition of the World Health Organisation.
“The remaining doses, just over six million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea,” the president’s statement read.
Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore, in a media release yesterday, stated that this vaccine gift is aimed to end the pandemic and save lives.
“We are sharing these doses not to secure favours, extract concessions, or pursue hidden agendas. We are not imposing conditions the way other countries are doing. The vaccines are being donated, free and clear. We are giving them for a single purpose — to end the pandemic and save lives,” stated Moore.
“We are sharing these vaccines, five times more than any other country has shared, to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our leadership, genuine concerns for humanity, and with our values. And we will continue to follow the science and work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7,” Moore added.
Moore said up to 25 per cent of the 25 million vaccine doses will be used to help countries such as India dealing with immediate surges in a flexible manner.
“We are working on the regulatory and logistical issues of transporting the vaccines and will provide more country-specific information soon,” stated Moore.
Equitable distribution
The release stated the US Embassy has worked closely with regional counterparts, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and officials in Washington DC to ensure the region would be included in this donation.
“This is an example of what we envision as a strategic bilateral partnership working together to address and resolve issues of mutual importance to the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and the region,” stated Moore.
Moore said 75 per cent of the vaccines, which will be a combination of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will go to COVAX to be delivered equitably.
“The United States will make the final selection of where the vaccines will go, but six million doses will go to Latin America and the Caribbean,” stated Moore.
According to an NBC News report, the six million vaccines will come through COVAX and benefit countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean, including Brazil and Haiti, which have been hit particularly hard.
Another seven million will go to Asian nations, including India, and five million will be sent to the African Union to allocate.
The report stated the US will send another six million doses directly to governments that have requested doses, are experiencing surges or are immediate neighbours, including Mexico, Canada, Korea, the West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen.
The US will also provide vaccines to United Nations frontline workers.
“To be clear, our approach is to ensure vaccines are delivered in a way that is equitable and follows the latest science of public health data across the coming weeks,” White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.