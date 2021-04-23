THE US Embassy yesterday expressly dissociated itself from a United National Congress (UNC) press release in which the party claimed that the Embassy “had advised US citizens not to visit PNM strongholds” in its recently updated travel advisory.
The UNC release led the US Embassy to “clarify” its travel advisory update and to state further: “The Embassy is aware of the UNC’s response to the Department of State’s travel advisory to US citizens....We strongly disagree with any attempt to politicise the Department of State’s travel advisory system.”
The UNC release began by stating that the “world is noting the health and criminal disaster that (PM) Keith Rowley has created in Trinidad and Tobago and, sadly, United States citizens have been advised accordingly”. Consequently, the release said, the US had downgraded Trinidad and Tobago’s travel status from Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) to Level 4 (Do not travel) and warned against going to areas such as Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots.
“Specifically, the US government has advised its citizens, Do not Travel to Laventille (MPs Fitzgerald Hinds and Adrian Leonce); Beetham (Fitzgerald Hinds); Sea Lots (MP Keith Scotland), Cocorite (MP Symon de Nobriga) and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain (MP Stuart Young) due to crime.”
However the Embassy said the Level 4 Advisory for Trinidad and Tobago was “due to restricted travel options put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19”.
“The Department travel advisories are apolitical in nature, and in no way reflect our relationship with any country,” the Embassy said, adding: “We recently adjusted our travel advisory system to give more weight to recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Following this update, approximately 80 per cent of countries worldwide have a Travel Advisory Level of 4: Do not Travel.”
The Embassy said the naming of specific neighbourhoods in the travel advisory came from a specific provision of US law that provided that there can be no double standard for US citizens versus employees of the Department of State. “Safety information we make available to our Embassy staff; by law must also be given to the greater US public. Since the Embassy is located in Port of Spain, we warn our employees only about the areas in and around Port of Spain. There are other areas of the country that are dangerous for non-residents to visit as well, including beaches around Trinidad and Tobago, based on police reports of criminal activity,” the Embassy stated.
UNC revels in bad news
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also criticised the UNC “for twisting the comments of the US Embassy to fit into a certain political narrative”.
“These persons revel in bad news and any perceived disaster for Trinidad and Tobago. There is a name for citizens like that,” the Prime Minister stated yesterday.
He said only on Thursday he had cause to address a number of lies being promoted by the UNC in a Facebook post.
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne also commented on the UNC release, saying:
“This version of the UNC generates media releases that bear no relation whatsoever to the truth. Their latest amateurish release on the US Level 4 Advisory is a case in point.
“In their desperation for any issue that might possibly show Trinidad and Tobago in a negative light, they have studiously avoided the reality that the US has simultaneously placed Level 4 advisories on the vast majority of nations on Earth, including Canada, the UK, Jamaica, Barbados (which the UNC actually mentioned in their release of deception), Guyana, etc.
“The State Department has made it clear that these Level 4 advisories are mainly Covid-19-related, and form part of the travel guidance that the USA as a sovereign nation provides to its citizens who make travel-related decisions at this time of global challenge. This is nothing unique to T&T, but the truth does not fit well with the UNC agenda and never will in their current condition of unelectability,” Browne stated.