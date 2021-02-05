‘Use Andrea’s death to fix the criminal justice system’

Enough is enough.
Women are preyed upon in Trinidad and Tobago and the harsh reality is that criminals are fearless while innocents continue to be paralysed with fear.
This according to two of Andrea Bharatt’s classmates and friends who attended The University of the West Indies (The UWI) with her for three years until they all graduated in 2019.
They have shared their memories of Andrea and their own fears as they relate to safety in this country.
Andrea, 22, was kidnapped on January 29 as she made her way home in an “H” taxi bearing false plates.
Her body was discovered on Thursday down a precipice in Aripo Heights by a scrap iron dealer.
Michelle Hardeen told the Express she escaped a nightmare when she experienced a kidnapping attempt at UWI.
She said danger was very present even on the university campus.
“I absolutely do not feel safe. I was harassed many times on campus. I myself come from a single-parent home.
“My sister has experienced the same thing too. I was almost kidnapped on campus. Two men came out their car and tried to get me in their vehicle. They told me get in, we would carry you by the bus route. I ran into the LRC (Learning Resource Centre) building,” she said.
Hardeen said the news of Andrea’s murder has shocked her and she is still in a state of disbelief but knows it is something she will have to accept.
“I think something has to be done about our justice system. Criminals aren’t afraid,” she said.
Andrea, she recalled, was a kind-hearted person with an unforgettable smile.
“I remembered her beautiful smile, her soft spoken tone, the way she carried about herself gracefully. Andrea was someone who would not hesitate to assist you. If I was not feeling well she would give me tablets and try to comfort me,” she said.
“Andrea and I spent a lot of time in the Alma Jordan Library on campus doing research for various courses. I remember Andrea congratulating me for my presentation for History 2004. She told me that it was really good and well that made me smile because we always supported each other no matter what,” she added.
Hardeen said when they graduated in 2019 it was a joyous milestone for their families.
“Andrea and I graduated in 2019 and I had the pleasure of seeing her first-hand with her dad on that memorable day. She was very elated and felt a sense of accomplishment, after all we did work extremely hard to attain our degree despite the many challenges that we would have faced,” she said.
Hardeen said there is nothing one can say to bring any relief to Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, but she wants to tell him he raised an amazing daughter.
“I just want Andrea’s dad to know that he did a really great job with his daughter, myself and all of her colleagues would continue to remember her as the amazing, kind-hearted soul she was,” she said.
Memorable smile
Another of Andrea’s classmates, Riana Hardeosingh, told the Express yesterday she remembers Andrea’s brilliance and smile.
“We worked on several group assignments together and had several classes together—sociology, criminology and history. From my memory, Andrea was always smiling, soft-spoken and so very brilliant. She carried a warm, soft energy,” she said.
Hardeosingh posted a photograph of Andrea, herself and Hardeen on their final day at The UWI on Facebook.
“The picture I posted was the last day of our degree. We had just completed our last exam and went to the department office to collect the hard copy of our midterm assignment. We were so relieved and joyous that our degree was completed that we decided to capture that moment. We had no idea of what the future held,” she said.
Andrea’s death, she said, left her shaken.
“She was supposed to have such a bright future after all those sacrifices to earn that degree...but her future was brutally snatched from her,” she said.
She said she watched the live video of the discovery of the body at Aripo on Thursday.
“I followed the video until they confirmed her death and I was just in shock. I turned to my sister and said ‘oh my god it’s her, they killed her’, tears filled my eyes and I felt it in the core of my being,” she said.
Hardeosingh said Andrea had a passion for teaching.
“She wanted to teach. That’s why we did a few history courses as it is necessary to be able to teach Sociology/Social Studies at the high school level. She was passionate about her education and a great researcher.
“Although she was a quiet individual when we had class discussions she would always contribute and was very knowledgeable. The first thing she would do when she was called upon in class is smile. She always greeted you with a smile,” she said.
‘The system has failed’
Hardeosingh said like Hardeen, she too feels unsafe in this country.
“As a young woman in this country I feel extremely unsafe. I sacrifice and save and I’m in the process of purchasing a dependable vehicle because I cannot rely on the public transportation system. I cannot allow my sister to even step foot in a public vehicle. I have a second-hand vehicle that I utilise to drop and pick up my family members to their every destination,” she said.
“I do not have faith in our justice system. The system has failed. If the system was working rape would not be a bailable offence. That alone shows that we claimed to have developed and are a modernised society but our laws, systems and procedures are still so backwards,” she added.
Hardeosingh said she hopes Andrea’s death does spur change and action to fix what is broken in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Andrea has touched the nation and I do believe that although the system has failed us...that we as a people can unite and make changes to the system. The entire country mourns Andrea. I pray she is at peace now,” she said.