week, the Chaguanas woman protected herself and her daughter by drawing her husband’s licensed firearm to shoot a home invader who was identified as 25-year-old security guard Mark Anthony, one of several men who were trying to break into her home.
There has been debate in the national community as to whether this woman should face charges for killing the intruder.
According to both Elder and attorney Prakash Ramadhar—who both practise in the criminal courts—the woman and other persons who use force to protect themselves in their home are legally protected and can use any object to defend themselves.
Said Elder: “One has to consider why does one intrude into a person’s home, and if there is an intruder and you apprehend violence to yourself or a family member, then the law allows you to use force to ward off either an imminent attack or an attack you feel is likely to occur.
“So the law of self-defence is definitely applicable and it is irrelevant what weapon or instrument you use to ward off an actual threatened or imminent attack,” she added.
Elder referred to the common laws in Trinidad and Tobago and, in particular, the case of Palmer vs the Queen.
“Even though he went to rob but she apprehended an attack, she is entitled in law to use force to ward off an attack, so the law of self-defence is definitely applicable there. A man is entitled to use reasonable force, and what is reasonable depends on the circumstances,” said Elder in referring to the incident.
Elder said a weapon can be anything—a licensed firearm or a rock.
“If you break into someone’s home, a man’s home is his castle, you are entitled to protect yourself; it would be ludicrous for a person who apprehends an attack to say, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to use a lawful weapon to ward off the attack.’ That is ludicrous, you will pick up anything—cutlass, pot spoon, knife, firearm—to protect yourself and your family,” she said.
Elder said if the intruder enters the property armed, the situation would be worse.
She said it is the reasonable expectation of any householder that if a person breaks into his property, that person is likely to be armed.
Reasonable force
Ramadhar said it would be “ridiculous” if the woman is charged.
However, he said the stand your ground law proposed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar would bring “clarity” to the law as he pointed out there have been cases where people killed intruders in self-defence and they (the homeowners) were detained by police for days and treated like suspects.
Said Ramadhar: “She (Chaguanas woman) should not and cannot be charged for any crime. Persons are entitled to use any weapon or any object to protect themselves, whether that object turns out to be a hammer, a rock or a firearm, and it will be shocking that charges would be laid on anyone for defending themselves because there was a technical issue that she is not the holder of a firearm user’s licence.
“Any item that is available to you, you are entitled to use for the protection of yourself and your family.... I congratulate her on the fact that she knew how to use it, otherwise it could have been a weapon used against her.”
Ramadhar said it is common law understanding that when under attack, people are entitled to use reasonable force to fend off the attack, and if they believe that their life is in danger or that they could face bodily injury, they are entitled to use deadly force to resist that, and there is no prohibition in the use of whatever item that comes to hand, and a kitchen knife becomes a weapon.
He added that there is also the “doctrine of necessity”, an ancient common law doctrine that one is entitled to do things out of necessity that in the normal course of events may be illegal.
Ramadhar said there are some police officers who believe once a person uses deadly force, the person becomes a suspect.
“The stand your ground proposition is clear and is grounded on the basic rule of self-defence, but it brings more clarity. So those who have prosecutorial powers will be put at a pause, and it is for them to overcome that hurdle before they deem you a suspect for the potential of charge,” he said.
Ramadhar said detaining anyone who kills someone in self-defence is an injustice.
“That is a terrible injustice, and the presumption must be one of complete innocence until there is some evidence to show that you used force that was not reasonable in the circumstances, but the moment someone is inside your home when they have no permission to be there, you are entitled to presume that they are there to harm you and you do not wait to be murdered or harmed, and that is what I think needs clarification in terms of stand your ground,” he said.