An appeal has been issued for the Government to use part of the Pfizer vaccines to inoculate pregnant women.
The appeal has come from three gynaecologists—Dr Karen Sohan, Dr Sherene Kalloo and Dr Lackram Bodoe, who said vaccination of pregnant women will protect both mother and baby.
In an e-mail sent to the Express, Sohan stated that news of 300,000-plus Pfizer vaccines delivered to this country has come at a most appropriate time, as the available evidence suggests pregnant women should be given priority for vaccination with the Pfizer.
She noted the Pfizer vaccine has an international stamp of approval for use in pregnancy by The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Society for Maternal Foetal Medicine.
She stated data was cited from the United States, where more than 130,000 pregnant women have had these Covid-19 vaccines (also Moderna), and there have been no safety concerns.
Sohan pointed to studies that have suggested pregnant women are three times more likely to be admitted to intensive care units, adding they have a 2.4-fold increased risk of requiring a ventilator and a 1.7-fold increased risk of death due to Covid-19, compared with symptomatic non-pregnant patients.
Sohan noted pregnant patients with co-morbidities such as diabetes, which is endemic in the population, have a higher risk of an adverse outcome.
She stated it has been reported that the risk of still-birth and pre-term delivery is twice as high in Covid-19-positive pregnant women compared with non-infected pregnant women.
Sohan further noted new data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System, which reports information on all pregnant women admitted with symptoms of confirmed Covid-19 in pregnancy in the UK from the beginning of the pandemic show Covid-19 vaccinations offer effective protection from these risks.
She stated vaccination data has been collected since February 1, 2021, and of the 742 women admitted since that date, only four have received a single dose of vaccine and none has received both doses. “This means that 99 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with symptomatic Covid-19 were unvaccinated,” she stated.
The study, she added, also suggested the severity of pregnant women’s illness appears to become worse with the Delta variant.
Lowered ability to fight
Kalloo appealed for the Pfizer vaccines to be used on both pupils 12 to 18 years and pregnant women. “I would like to appeal to the Minister of Health to take into account the possibility of the Delta strain affecting the children and pregnant women,” she said.
She told the Express by phone yesterday that in pregnancy, the Pfizer vaccine has been given and all the information and studies show it has not had any negative effect on the pregnant mother or to the developing foetus.
“What it does is cause antibodies formation in the pregnant mother that passes by the placenta and protects the newborn,” she said.
Bodoe told the Express by phone that his pregnant patients have been asking if they can take the vaccine and it is a concern on their minds.
He said pregnant women should be inoculated, especially with the arrival of the Delta variant. He said over 200 pregnant women have contracted the virus and there has been a case of maternal mortality.
Pregnant women, he said, are at risk because they are in an immuno-compromised state in pregnancy.