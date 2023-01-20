Utilities Minister warns against taking ‘UNC bait’

FOLLOWING a very tense public consultation on the proposed electricity rate increase hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) on Tuesday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is encouraging the public not to follow the Opposition UNC’s tactics to create a hostile environment.
He also advised the RIC not to be intimated by the Opposition and to continue to listen to the public’s views.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Gonzales said, “I read and saw some videos of the meetings. I believe that the RIC is trying its best to discharge its statutory responsibilities to the country. I also observed that the UNC, in their normal modus operandi, is engaging in disruptive behaviour by mobilising their supporters led by some of their Members of Parliament to create a hostile environment so that the media can carry certain headlines.
“I also observed a former member of parliament and minister who is fighting extradition so that he would not answer to serious allegations in the US for international cross-border crimes, showing up at the event in an attempt to revive his sordid political career by pretending to be the voice of poor people in this country...The RIC should not be intimidated by people who do not wish this beautiful country well.”
Minister Gonzales encouraged citizens to participate in the consultations, but to remain respectful.
“Ask all the questions so that clarification can be provided to them. However, do not take UNC bait and be disruptive and disrespectful. We have to set good examples for our young people,” he added.