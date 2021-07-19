UTT, students meet after fee furore

The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) says it has met with its student body to discuss the increase in registration fees and 90 per cent of the students in attendance supported a proposal for a three year incremental increase.
There was furore among UTT students last week after learning, mere weeks before the registration period for the new academic year in September, that registration fees would be increased from $440 to $1,200.
One student told the Express yesterday the proposed incremental increase would see students paying $600 for academic year 2021-2022, $800/900 for 2022-2023 and $1,200 for 2023-2024 and thereafter.
In a news release yesterday, UTT said during the Zoom meeting with UTT president Prof Prakash Persad and other senior academic staff members, students expressed their concerns about the registration fees. It said during his opening comments, Persad highlighted that the University’s “seamless transition” from face-to-face to blended learning in March 2020 incurred costs of approximately $3.8 million, mostly attributed to digitisation.
UTT said to facilitate uninterrupted teaching and learning updates to anti-plagiarism, laboratory and other compulsory software purchases, as well as Adobe and Zoom licenses, were made available to students.
“To address the concerns of the increase in registration fees, the president proposed that the increase be an incremental one over three years. Based on impromptu polls during the Zoom meeting, over 90 per cent of the students in attendance supported this three-year incremental increase,” UTT said.
“Additionally, to further illustrate a commitment to its students, Prof Persad revealed plans for an enhanced student aid programme and a flexible payment plan beginning September 2021, which would serve to further improve the quality of campus life,” it noted.
UTT said there was a call to action for students to lobby their members of Parliament, as UTT was the only local university without a “charitable status”.
“...and as such, members of the public cannot give endowments, which can be used to help offset operating costs. It is noted at this time that UTT’s tuition fee structure remains unchanged,” the University emphasised.
“The University of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to its number one priority, its students. This change, however, has become necessary to facilitate the efficiency of its operations,” UTT added.