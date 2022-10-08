THE head of the department of Paraclinical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, where UWI employee Marissa Edwards was posted, yesterday described her as a dedicated employee, and the way in which she left is hurting her colleagues.
Prof (Chief) Patrick Akpaka addressed the gathering of mourners at the funeral for Edwards, who was slain at the hands of her boyfriend who subsequently died by suicide.
The funeral was held at the house where Edwards lived at John Eli Road Extension, Freeport.
Edwards, 39, a mother of one, was beaten and strangled with a piece of copper wire and her body dumped at the side of a road in Waterloo.
She went missing on September 18 and her body was discovered on September 26 after a week of relentless searching by her family, friends and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT).
Akpaka said, “Although the university has taken a stand on how she died I was to re-echo that. We in no small terms accept how she left us. We want to tell you that Marissa was a dedicated worker. You cannot believe how it is hurting us both in the department and the university as a whole.”
The professor added that Edwards’ death had left her colleagues very saddened.
To Edwards’ daughter, Elena, her siblings and her family, Akpaka told them to “be encouraged, be blessed and be at peace”.
Take care of your soul
The officiating pastor at the funeral service for Edwards appealed to anyone needing counselling to talk to someone and ask for help.
Pastor Ramkesh Ramdial appealed to the gathering of mourners to turn to God and church leaders when faced with problems.
“That boyfriend, that girlfriend or that tanty who want to take my land and who want to do this and that, sometimes we just need to drop these things. Drop these things and look at the well-being of your soul. Look at the well-being of life after this life”, said Ramdial.
“Marissa used to call me from time to time because she had products selling. Brothers and sisters, if you need somebody to talk to, and you do not have all the answers. Sometimes I need counselling too. You probably want somebody to talk to. That is why God set up pastors. This is why God has churches. They have people in place that you could go to. You do not have to go to the bottle, or go to the rope or go to poison. You do not have to submit to these type of things. If anybody can change your life and give you a new beginning and turn a new page it is God,” said the pastor.
Academic excellence
In the eulogy read by Tishelle Tobias and Elizabeth Edwards, mourners were told that Edwards had already attained a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, and she had begun studies in the field of Law to attain her aspirations of becoming a lawyer.
She was remembered for her academic excellence, but also that she took her role of big sister to her siblings seriously and was always there for them.
“A blessing to our lives that she was. It breaks our heart that she was taken away so unexpectedly. Marissa was academically inclined, very dedicated and ambitious.
From a young age took siblings to Sunday school, active in youth groups, church choir and loved singing. She was the ring-leader and teacher in childhood games. She taught us how to play and how to study.
Without her we would not be who were are today. She had a great sense of independence at a young age and was not afraid to get her hands dirty doing things.
Even when we grew into women, she always kept the role of big sister. She unapologetically stood up for what she believed in regardless of whose toes she stepped on or whose ego was bruised,” said Tobias.
“One part of our hearts celebrates and another part mourns. All the while trying to ignore the agony that has now become. We will always share love with her as a family that after we walk away from here today there would always be whispers in the dark chambers of our hearts that could never truly be silent whenever we remember her laugh, smile or touch”, Tobias added.
Some members of HSRT attended the funeral and they were publicly thanked and lauded for their assistance in the search for Edwards.
The body was interred at the St Mary’s Public Cemetery.
—Susan Mohammed